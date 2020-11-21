Augusta Mini Theatre Receives $25,000 Grant From Walmart

Augusta Mini Theater was given a $25,000 grant from Walmart, WFXG reports. The grant was given to help the theatre's Tuition Fee Assistance Program and keep it running.

"No student is turned away from the mini theater because of the inability to pay and this is the kind of grant to make that happen," says Tyrone Butler, Founder and Executive Director of the Augusta Mini Theater.

"During the pandemic, some things have changed, some things have become challenging and they didn't want this mini theater to go backwards in the things they were trying to do in the community," said Walmart store manager, Latora Smith.

Augusta Mini Theatre, Inc., Augusta, Georgia's first community arts school to focus on multi-art disciplines, under one roof, was founded on October 8, 1975, by Tyrone J. Butler as a 501(c)(3) non-profit agency. Although offerings are relevant and open to the total community, the Mini Theatre, for the past forty years, has filled a void by giving special attention to the artistic needs of the area's historically under served. And because of that, no student has ever been turned away from our classes or performances because of the inability to pay. Over the years, thousands of persons have benefited from our programs and services.

