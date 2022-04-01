Atlanta Rock Band Collective Soul Announces Summer Tour Dates
The band will join forces with Switchfoot for select tour dates.
Multi-Platinum Atlanta rockers COLLECTIVE SOUL--Ed Roland (vocals/guitar), Dean Roland (rhythm guitar), Jesse Triplett (lead guitar/background vocals), Will Turpin (bass/background vocals), Johnny Rabb (drums/background vocals)--didn't let the pandemic get in the way of their 26-year tradition of non-stop touring, and now they're getting ready to head out on the road again. In addition to various headlining shows, the band will join forces with Switchfoot--for the very first time-for a massive summer tour that will launch Friday, July 15 in Gary, IN at the Hard Rock Casino.
Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, April 1 at 10am local time. VIP packages for COLLECTIVE SOUL will be available starting Tuesday, March 29 at 10am local time via the band's official website.
COLLECTIVE SOUL singer/guitarist Ed Roland can't wait to get the tour started. "It's always a thrill to go on tour, but this year is going to be so special because we get to be with not only our friends but a great band, Switchfoot! Southern boys meet Southern California boys, which will be a fun time for all!"
Switchfoot singer/guitarist Jon Foreman couldn't agree more. "Been fans of COLLECTIVE SOUL and their songs from day one. Can't believe it took this long for us to finally tour together. Psyched it's finally happening!"
COLLECTIVE SOUL's highly anticipated and critically acclaimed tenth studio album, BLOOD, was released June 21, 2019 on Fuzze-Flex Records/ADA as a download or CD on any of these digital retailers. Vinyl copies of the album are currently available on the band's official website. It garnered impressive debuts on various Billboard's charts, including #3 on the "Alternative Albums" chart. Elsewhere, it debuted at #4 on the "Independent Albums" chart, #5 on the "Rock Albums" chart, #12 on the "Digital Albums" chart, #15 on the "Top Current Albums" chart, and #19 on the "Internet Albums" chart. Last year, the band announced a visually powerful and socially purposeful collaboration with eco-lifestyle brand One Golden Thread through the launch of an exclusive limited edition lyrical "tree-shirt, created to express the golden thread that connects all our collective souls." It's available now on One Golden Thread's website. A portion of the t-shirt's proceeds will benefit Alzheimer's care, support, and research.
SWITCHFOOT-- Jon Foreman (vocals, guitar), Tim Foreman (bass), Jerome Fontamillas (keys, guitar) and Chad Butler (drums)--has sold almost 10 million copies worldwide of their twelve studio albums (including their 2003 double-platinum breakthrough THE BEAUTIFUL LETDOWN and 2009's Grammy Award-winning HELLO HURRICANE), racked up a string of Alternative radio hit singles, and performed sold-out tours with over 5 million concert tickets sold in over 40 countries around the world. SWITCHFOOT has raised over $2 million dollars to aid kids in their community through their BRO-AM Foundation. Through their unique blend of emotionally intelligent and uplifting brand of Alternative Rock, SWITCHFOOT has earned a devoted and loyal global fan base.
Check out COLLECTIVE SOUL and Switchfoot at any of the following stops:
DATE CITY VENUE
With Switchfoot:
Fri 7/15 Gary, IN Hard Rock Casino
Sat 7/16 Council Bluffs, IA Harrah's Council Bluffs - Stir Cove
Sun 7/17 Maryland Heights, MO Saint Louis Music Park
Tue 7/19 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Wed 7/20 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live! - Indoor Music Hall
Sat 7/23 Fond du Lac, WI Fond du Lac Fair
Sun 7/24 Wabash, IN Honeywell Center
Tue 7/26 Newport, KY PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
* Wed 7/27 Midlothian, VA AfterHours Southside
Sat 7/30 Grantville, PA Penn National Racecourse - Hollywood Casino
Sun 7/31 Hampton, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Tue 8/2 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore Silver Spring
Wed 8/3 Huntington, NY The Paramount
Thu 8/4 New York, NY Palladium Times Square
Sat 8/6 Webster, MA Indian Ranch
Sun 8/7 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
Mon 8/8 Jackson, MI Jackson County Fairgrounds
* Sat 8/13 Billings, MT MetraPark - First Interstate Arena
Sun 8/14 Denver, CO The Mission Ballroom
Mon 8/15 Sandy, UT Sandy City Amphitheater
Wed 8/17 Jacksonville, OR Britt Pavilion
Sat 8/20 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre
* Sun 8/21 Saratoga, CA The Mountain Winery
Tue 8/23 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater
Wed 8/24 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Fri 8/26 Henderson, NV Sunset Station Outdoor Amphitheater
Sat 8/27 Flagstaff, AZ Fort Tuthill Park - Pepsi Amphitheater
Mon 9/5 New Haven, KY The Amphitheater at Dant Crossing
Wed 9/7 Cary, NC Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park
Fri 9/9 Charleston, SC The Riviera Theater - Sottile Ballroom
Sat 9/10 Atlanta, GA Cadence Park Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Sun 9/11 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry House
Tue 9/13 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre
Wed 9/14 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall
Fri 9/16 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live
Sat 9/17 Pompano Beach, FL Pompano Beach Amphitheatre
Tue 9/20 New Orleans, LA Mahalia Jackson Theater
Wed 9/21 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre
Fri 9/23 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Live
Sat 9/24 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre
* See venue website for on-sale date.
