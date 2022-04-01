Atlanta Rock Band Collective Soul Announces Summer Tour Dates

Multi-Platinum Atlanta rockers COLLECTIVE SOUL--Ed Roland (vocals/guitar), Dean Roland (rhythm guitar), Jesse Triplett (lead guitar/background vocals), Will Turpin (bass/background vocals), Johnny Rabb (drums/background vocals)--didn't let the pandemic get in the way of their 26-year tradition of non-stop touring, and now they're getting ready to head out on the road again. In addition to various headlining shows, the band will join forces with Switchfoot--for the very first time-for a massive summer tour that will launch Friday, July 15 in Gary, IN at the Hard Rock Casino.

Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, April 1 at 10am local time. VIP packages for COLLECTIVE SOUL will be available starting Tuesday, March 29 at 10am local time via the band's official website.

COLLECTIVE SOUL singer/guitarist Ed Roland can't wait to get the tour started. "It's always a thrill to go on tour, but this year is going to be so special because we get to be with not only our friends but a great band, Switchfoot! Southern boys meet Southern California boys, which will be a fun time for all!"

Switchfoot singer/guitarist Jon Foreman couldn't agree more. "Been fans of COLLECTIVE SOUL and their songs from day one. Can't believe it took this long for us to finally tour together. Psyched it's finally happening!"

COLLECTIVE SOUL's highly anticipated and critically acclaimed tenth studio album, BLOOD , was released June 21, 2019 on Fuzze-Flex Records/ADA as a download or CD on any of these digital retailers. Vinyl copies of the album are currently available on the band's official website. It garnered impressive debuts on various Billboard 's charts, including #3 on the "Alternative Albums" chart. Elsewhere, it debuted at #4 on the "Independent Albums" chart, #5 on the "Rock Albums" chart, #12 on the "Digital Albums" chart, #15 on the "Top Current Albums" chart, and #19 on the "Internet Albums" chart. Last year, the band announced a visually powerful and socially purposeful collaboration with eco-lifestyle brand One Golden Thread through the launch of an exclusive limited edition lyrical "tree-shirt, created to express the golden thread that connects all our collective souls." It's available now on One Golden Thread's website. A portion of the t-shirt's proceeds will benefit Alzheimer's care, support, and research.

SWITCHFOOT-- Jon Foreman (vocals, guitar), Tim Foreman (bass), Jerome Fontamillas (keys, guitar) and Chad Butler (drums)--has sold almost 10 million copies worldwide of their twelve studio albums (including their 2003 double-platinum breakthrough THE BEAUTIFUL LETDOWN and 2009's Grammy Award-winning HELLO HURRICANE ), racked up a string of Alternative radio hit singles, and performed sold-out tours with over 5 million concert tickets sold in over 40 countries around the world. SWITCHFOOT has raised over $2 million dollars to aid kids in their community through their BRO-AM Foundation. Through their unique blend of emotionally intelligent and uplifting brand of Alternative Rock, SWITCHFOOT has earned a devoted and loyal global fan base.

Check out COLLECTIVE SOUL and Switchfoot at any of the following stops:

DATE CITY VENUE

With Switchfoot:

Fri 7/15 Gary, IN Hard Rock Casino

Sat 7/16 Council Bluffs, IA Harrah's Council Bluffs - Stir Cove

Sun 7/17 Maryland Heights, MO Saint Louis Music Park

Tue 7/19 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Wed 7/20 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live! - Indoor Music Hall

Sat 7/23 Fond du Lac, WI Fond du Lac Fair

Sun 7/24 Wabash, IN Honeywell Center

Tue 7/26 Newport, KY PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

* Wed 7/27 Midlothian, VA AfterHours Southside

Sat 7/30 Grantville, PA Penn National Racecourse - Hollywood Casino

Sun 7/31 Hampton, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Tue 8/2 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore Silver Spring

Wed 8/3 Huntington, NY The Paramount

Thu 8/4 New York, NY Palladium Times Square

Sat 8/6 Webster, MA Indian Ranch

Sun 8/7 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

Mon 8/8 Jackson, MI Jackson County Fairgrounds

* Sat 8/13 Billings, MT MetraPark - First Interstate Arena

Sun 8/14 Denver, CO The Mission Ballroom

Mon 8/15 Sandy, UT Sandy City Amphitheater

Wed 8/17 Jacksonville, OR Britt Pavilion

Sat 8/20 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre

* Sun 8/21 Saratoga, CA The Mountain Winery

Tue 8/23 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater

Wed 8/24 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Fri 8/26 Henderson, NV Sunset Station Outdoor Amphitheater

Sat 8/27 Flagstaff, AZ Fort Tuthill Park - Pepsi Amphitheater

Mon 9/5 New Haven, KY The Amphitheater at Dant Crossing

Wed 9/7 Cary, NC Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park

Fri 9/9 Charleston, SC The Riviera Theater - Sottile Ballroom

Sat 9/10 Atlanta, GA Cadence Park Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Sun 9/11 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry House

Tue 9/13 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre

Wed 9/14 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

Fri 9/16 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live

Sat 9/17 Pompano Beach, FL Pompano Beach Amphitheatre

Tue 9/20 New Orleans, LA Mahalia Jackson Theater

Wed 9/21 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre

Fri 9/23 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Live

Sat 9/24 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre

* See venue website for on-sale date.

