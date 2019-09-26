Actor's Express announces Pride Nights for Season 32. The third Thursday of each production during Season 32 at Actor's Express will include a small reception and celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride before the performance. Gays For Plays, a community collective that organizes LGBTQ+ attendance in the Atlanta theatre community, will be in attendance during each Pride Night. In addition to a small reception and celebration, Actor's Express plans to have food trucks, post-show conversations and more for select Pride Nights. Come celebrate your Pride!

Since its founding in 1988, AE has been deeply involved in the LGBTQ+ community. According to Artistic Director Freddie Ashley, "Actor's Express is proud to have the longest ongoing involvement with Atlanta's queer community of any other local theatre company. From our inclusive programming to strategic community partnerships serving LGBTQ+ people, we are excited to renew our commitment to the community through our new Pride Nights program."

Receive $5 Off tickets to Pride Nights with code AEPRIDE5.

Below are the Pride Night dates for each show.

Skintight

Thursday, October 3, 2019

Downstairs

Thursday, November 21, 2019

Fun Home

Thursday, January 23, 2020

The Brothers Size

Thursday, March 26, 2020

Desire Under The Elms

Thursday, May 28, 2020





Other performances are Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8 PM and Sundays at 2 PM. Tickets start at $20 and may be purchased online at actors-express.com or by calling 404-607-7469.





