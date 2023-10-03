ART Station in Stone Mountain Hosts 38th Annual A Tour of Southern Ghosts

ART Station in Stone Mountain will present the 38th Annual A Tour of Southern Ghosts.

Atlanta’s favorite family Halloween event will be presented for the 38th year by ART Station at the Historic Square in Georgia’s Stone Mountain Park.

A Tour of Southern Ghosts is a storytelling festival that showcases the best ghost stories from the South. For 6 nights this fall, some 10,000 visitors will be guided on a lantern-lit tour of yesteryear vividly brought to life through the grand tradition of Southern storytelling.

The guided tours take place between 7 through 9:30 PM on Fridays and Saturdays for the last 3 weekends in October. Tours start approximately every ten minutes, and each tour is approximately 45 minutes. Tickets are $8 for children under 12 and $17 for adults. Discounted $12 adult pre-sale tickets are available on-line, by phone or in-person at ART Station, 770-469-1105. Please note: vehicle entry to Stone Mountain Park requires a parking permit of $20 per car. “One Day All Attraction Passes” and “Mountain Memberships” are not valid for A Tour of Southern Ghosts.

At this bewitching time of the year, why not visit Stone Mountain Park and go on an evening adventure to Stone Mountain Park’s Historic Square for a “tour” with ghosts? The tour features fun and spooky ghost stories from the Antebellum South; great fun for young, old, and of course, a perfect family outing. It’s for those who believe and for those who don’t and for those who just want to have a good time. On the “tour” you’ll meet six professional storytellers as they spin tales of Southern ghosts along the lantern lit paths of the South’s most authentic and spookiest location. Join us for this Atlanta family tradition. This year’s tour is sponsored by Discover Dekalb, Stone Mountain Park, the Stone Mountain Woman’s Club and our premiere sponsor Publix Supermarkets and Charities.

For additional information visit the ART Station web site at Click Here, or www.atourofsouthernghosts.com.