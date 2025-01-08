A TASTE OF IRELAND Comes to Georgia For St. Patrick's Day

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



St. Patrick's Day will arrive early with one of the world's top Irish dance shows, featuring a starry roster of international dance champions, A Taste of Ireland—The Irish Music & Dance Sensation comes to Georgia, in March for one performance only: 7:30pm, Sunday, March 9, 2025 at The Classic Center Theatre in Athens. Offering an exhilarating celebration delivered with more than a pint of Irish wit, A Taste of Ireland—The Irish Music & Dance Sensation is presented by Pace Live as part of its 2025 world tour. The production debuted in the U.S. in 2024 with a wildly successful Off-Broadway engagement, followed by smash hit runs around the world, where it was praised by Time Out Sydney as “world-class Irish dancing, melodic folk music mashups, live acapella tap battles, and craic galore,” and BroadwayWorld Sydney as “an evening to excite and satisfy your Irish palette.” For tickets and information, the public may visit ATasteofIrelandShow.com.

Featuring an acclaimed cast of World Champion Irish dancers, dazzling musicians, and a contemporary vocalist, A Taste of Ireland—The Irish Music & Dance Sensation combines Irish charm with sensational talents for an unforgettable evening of entertainment. Set to reimagined classics such as “Danny Boy,” “Wild Rover,” “Tell Me Ma,” and others that have been given modern spins, the high-octane performance offers thrilling dance performances that convey heartfelt emotion, transporting audiences through Ireland's tumultuous history with electrifying dances, dramatic scenery, and spectacular lighting effects.

Directed by Brent Pace, produced by Ceili Moore, with music by Charlie Galloway, the production features World Champion Irish dancers, stars from Lord of the Dance and Riverdance such as headliners Alliyah O'Hare (nine-time World Champion, formerly of Lord of the Dance), Callum O'Neill (World Champion, formerly of Riverdance), Julia O'Rourke (four-time World Champion, star of JIG), and Cian Walsh (World Championship runner-up, who has appeared Off-Broadway), who are set to perform, among other world-class Irish dancers and performers. (NOTE: casting is subject to change.)

A Taste of Ireland—The Irish Music & Dance Sensation blends cultural traditions with modern flair and plenty of ‘craic,' creating a performance that has had audiences across the globe leaping to their feet for an immersive experience that captures the essence of Irish culture. With more than 150 five-star reviews on Facebook, the show combines storytelling with modern Irish dance, tap, and contemporary dance, while its world-class performers offer up heartwarming storytelling, to create a memorable and dynamic performance that bridges traditional and contemporary Irish art forms.

Said the show's producer and director Brent Pace, “We offer audiences an unforgettable adventure through the heart and soul of Ireland, where every beat of music and every step of Irish dance shares a captivating journey. Each narrative is interwoven with dramatic lighting and breathtaking visual scenery, with performances meticulously crafted to express the depth of these stories, ensuring that you feel Ireland's history through the movement, music, and dance.” He also notes, “Dance fans will be further thrilled to find that the taps in A Taste of Ireland—The Irish Music & Dance Sensation are not pre-recorded but performed 100 percent live. Every performance is a breathtaking feat of excellence.”

A Taste of Ireland—The Irish Music & Dance Sensation is produced by Pace Live and features music by Charlie Galloway, scenic design by Gavin Leahy, lighting design by Ben Hughes, and vision and sound design by Jack Kearney and Tyler Watkins. Ben Ling serves as technical coordinator, with Bob Rogers as production manager, Sean Michael McHugh as dance and casting associate, Meika Clark as associate lighting designer, Pablo Lafuente as the studio engineer, Molly Armstrong as costume consultant, and Sean Higgins as the videographer.

Brent Pace (Producer and Director) has over 20 years of experience in Irish dance. As the son of a prominent Australian Irish dance teacher, Pace trained with top dancers in London, Dublin, Australia, and the United States. His career highlights include becoming a world medalist, a six-time national champion, and earning top placements in major competitions worldwide. After joining The Rhythms of Ireland in 2009, he became its youngest lead dancer by 2011 and later performed as principal dancer with Gaelforce Dance. He also starred in ABC3's “Dancing Down Under” documentary, which followed his journey to the world championships. Now a theatrical producer and director, Pace continues to specialize in Celtic productions and trains at the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) in Sydney, Australia.

Ceili Moore (Producer) began dancing at the age of three under the tutelage of Geraldine French, her mother Fiona-Gaye Moore, and Bernadette Langshaw-Clarke. Throughout her competitive Irish dance career, she won titles such as Australian National, North American National, All Ireland, and World Champion. She began her professional career at age 18, performing in shows such as Riverdance and Lord of the Dance across 15 countries. Her highlights include performing the lead role of Morrighan alongside Michael Flatley, performing on the West End, and appearing on “The Graham Norton Show” and “Good Morning America.” Moore also served as an ambassador for the Peter “Bullfrog” Moore Foundation and was featured in ABC3's “Dancing Down Under” documentary. Since 2016, she has been a producer and choreographer with A Taste of Ireland, working alongside her partner Brent Pace on the continuous development of Pace Live productions touring globally.

