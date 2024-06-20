A DOG STORY Comes to ART Station in Stone Mountain

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ART Station will present A Dog Story, written by Eric H. Weinberger Music & Lyrics by Gayla D. Morgan. This charming new musical comedy is about Roland who thinks he must be married in order to get the law firm partnership he desperately wants. So he gets a puppy named Cupid as a “chick magnet” for his Hamptons vacation. The plan works – he's thrilled when Cupid leads him to beautiful businesswoman Blair…not so thrilled when Cupid leads him to dog trainer Miranda, who is patient with puppies but not their owners. But through first dates, angry tangos, and a sudden disappearance, Roland ends up discovering there's more to life when you “get a dog!” Sometimes, love has to lick you in the face.

This production stars Carlysle Garland, Nathan Grisham, Jenny Rizzo & Brandon Smith and is directed by David Craven. Music Direction by Patrick Hutchison.

﻿

Performances run July 25th - August 4th. Thursday & Friday at 8pm, Saturday & Sunday at 3pm, with one 10:30 am matinee on Wednesday July 31st. All performances will be in the ART Station Theatre located at 5384 Manor Drive in the historic village of Stone Mountain 770-469-1105.

