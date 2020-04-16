iHeartRadio Broadway Creates New Weekly Program Featuring DEAR EVAN HANSEN, MOULIN ROUGE! and More
iHeartRadio Broadway has announced the creation of a weekly program to help support the Broadway community while the industry is dark during the COVID-19 crisis - the iHeartRadio Broadway's Saturday Matinee. iHeartRadio Broadway is bringing theater fans closer to the music by playing cast albums from the current season and beyond, cover-to-cover, beginning Saturday April 18th at 2pm on the iHeartRadio Broadway station. Each week, the iHeartRadio Broadway Saturday Matinee will feature cast and creators of scheduled Broadway shows hosting the program by providing pre-record sound bites that were created in the comfort of their own homes. These liners will include fun facts, cast stories and moments from each production. The Saturday Matinee will continue each week until Broadway is back up and running. During the promotion of the Saturday Matinee, iHeartRadio Broadway will also highlight Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund and how our listeners can donate by visiting Broadwaycares.org/help2020.
The first Broadway show confirmed for the iHeartRadio Broadway Saturday Matinee:
April 18th - Jagged Little Pill
April 25th - Hadestown
May 2nd - Dear Evan Hansen
May 9th - Little Shop of Horrors
May 16th - Moulin Rouge
May 23rd - Disney on Broadway Celebration (Featuring Frozen, Lion King & Aladdin)
Additional dates and Broadway shows will be announced on iHeartRadioBroadway.com and the station shortly. Listeners can tune in to iHeartRadio Broadway by visiting iHeartRadioBroadway.com or by downloading the free iHeart App and searching "Broadway".
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with The Phantom of the Opera this Friday Aprl 17 at 7pm GMT!... (read more)
Just In: Musicians Union Reverses Decision Waiving Disney on Broadway Concert Payments
No word yet on a rescheduled air date, but Ray Hair, International President of the American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada (... (read more)
BC/EFA to Stream Disney on Broadway Concert April 17; Musicians Union Grants Waiver
The stream of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' benefit concert celebrating Disney on Broadway's 25th anniversary will be rescheduled for Friday, Apr... (read more)
VIDEO: Nick Cordero's Wife, Amanda Kloots, Shares Update on Her Husband's Health
Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, has shared an update on the health of her husband, who has been in the ICU due to COVID-19.... (read more)
Actors' Equity Releases Statement Regarding Reports That Theaters Are Looking to Begin Production in May
Actors' Equity Association released the following statement regarding troubling reports that some theaters are looking to begin production as soon as ... (read more)
THE DISNEY FAMILY SINGALONG Adds Ariana Grande, Josh Groban, Darren Criss And More!
More celebrity guests join a?oeThe Disney Family Singalong,a?? hosted by Ryan Seacrest, for a night of magic and music.... (read more)