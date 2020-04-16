iHeartRadio Broadway Creates New Weekly Program Featuring DEAR EVAN HANSEN, MOULIN ROUGE! and More

iHeartRadio Broadway has announced the creation of a weekly program to help support the Broadway community while the industry is dark during the COVID-19 crisis - the iHeartRadio Broadway's Saturday Matinee. iHeartRadio Broadway is bringing theater fans closer to the music by playing cast albums from the current season and beyond, cover-to-cover, beginning Saturday April 18th at 2pm on the iHeartRadio Broadway station. Each week, the iHeartRadio Broadway Saturday Matinee will feature cast and creators of scheduled Broadway shows hosting the program by providing pre-record sound bites that were created in the comfort of their own homes. These liners will include fun facts, cast stories and moments from each production. The Saturday Matinee will continue each week until Broadway is back up and running. During the promotion of the Saturday Matinee, iHeartRadio Broadway will also highlight Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund and how our listeners can donate by visiting Broadwaycares.org/help2020.

The first Broadway show confirmed for the iHeartRadio Broadway Saturday Matinee:

April 18th - Jagged Little Pill

April 25th - Hadestown

May 2nd - Dear Evan Hansen

May 9th - Little Shop of Horrors

May 16th - Moulin Rouge

May 23rd - Disney on Broadway Celebration (Featuring Frozen, Lion King & Aladdin)

Additional dates and Broadway shows will be announced on iHeartRadioBroadway.com and the station shortly. Listeners can tune in to iHeartRadio Broadway by visiting iHeartRadioBroadway.com or by downloading the free iHeart App and searching "Broadway".





