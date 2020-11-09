four/four Announces Updated Lineup for TETHERED X Screening Event

The event will be taking place on Wednesday, November 18.

four/four has announced the updated lineup for its TETHERED X screening event on Wednesday, November 18.

Founded by choreographer Loni Landon and music presenter Rachael Pazdan, four/four is a presenting entity emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic to provide opportunities for dancers and musicians to collaborate and create work virtually while they are unable to perform live and tour. The initiative was also created as a way to build community and bridge the gap between dance and music audiences. This fall, four/four continues its video series TETHERED in association with Public Records, the multifaceted music-driven social space in Brooklyn. The free one-hour dance films, presented on Public Records' broadcast channel PRTV, also include archived dance works from choreographers.

The TETHERED X premiere features Chicago-based art-rock band Ohmme and dance artists Antonio Brown, Rakeem Hardy, and Spain-based company Marcat Dance. The archive section, guest curated by Benjamin Akio Kimitch, Program Director & Associate Curator, Danspace Project, features works by China Central Song and Dance Ensemble, Johnnie Cruise Mercer, Justin Shoulder, and Tyler Ashley, The Dauphine of Bushwick. (Artists Hannah Ekholm and Omari Wiles, originally scheduled for November, will now be featured in a winter 2021 TETHERED event.)

TETHERED X premieres on Wednesday, November 18, on publicrecords.tv, looping on the hour from 6-10pm ET. The digital screening coincides with a socially distanced watch party (with food and drink) in the Garden at Public Records. RSVP on Resy to reserve a table to attend.

A new TETHERED episode will premiere on Wednesday, December 16 (6-10pm ET), and will feature Los Angeles-based harpist Mary Lattimore with English National Ballet principal dancer Jeffrey Cirio, Chicago-based choreographer and dancer Alice Klock (Hubbard Street Dance and others), and two up-and-coming Los Angeles-based dancer/choreographers Emiliano Jimenez and Austyn Rich. The archive section will be guest curated by Berlin-based choreographer Kiani del Valle.

About four/four presents

four/four is a presenting entity emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic as a platform to connect dance and music artists around the world for collaborations, additionally allowing for opportunities to showcase previously created work. four/four hopes to bridge the gap between dance- and music-going audiences and to create a new network to align dance and music artists. Since four/four's founding in May 2020, more than 40 dancers and musicians have contributed to the TETHERED series, plus over 30 choreographers' works have been presented in the archived sections of these digital videos, presented as part of its programming with Public Records. Past artists have included musicians Jon Batiste, Madison McFerrin, Charlotte Dos Santos, L'Rain, Xenia Rubinos, Samora Pinderhughes, Arthur Moon, Kassa Overall, Rafiq Bhatia & Ian Chang (of Son Lux), and dancers Rena Butler, Kayla Farrish, Lloyd Knight, Beatrice Larrivee, Princess Lockeroo, Derion Loman & Madison Olandt, Chalvar Monteiro, slowdanger, Nicole Von Arx, Maleek Washington, and Xin Ying, among others. https://www.fourfourpresents.com

