danceTactics Announces Juneteenth Celebration THE QUICK FESTIVAL

Presented by danceTactics performance group, Artistic Director Keith A. Thompson curates a jubilee of Black-identifying dance and movement artists to showcase their work. Celebrating Black artistry, creativity, and invention, the Quick Festival will be presented virtually as an online event at 2pm EST on Juneteenth (Saturday, 19 June 2021).

An exciting showcase diverse in style, theme, and location, this inaugural Quick Festival will feature original work by Kalya Collymore, Nicole McClam, Amanda Monteith, Kyara Nicole, Ursula Payne, Camisha Prince & Darren Eveillard, Wynton Rice, and Keith A. Thompson.

Registration for this event is free, but audiences are encouraged to make a contribution to the danceTactics´ Venmo account (suggested donation of $7 per attendee). Ticket sales will be equally divided amongst each of the contributing artists/companies to the Quick Festival, as danceTactics seeks to support everyone for their work with equity and transparency, to the fullest extent possible.

As the name implies, the dances in the Quick Festival are short and sweet, potent and powerful.

Registration on Eventbrite:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dancetactics-presents-quick-festival-on-juneteenth-2021-tickets-157686585823