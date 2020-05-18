Zoom Comedy Show Returns Wednesday And Saturday
Stephen Campbell and Katie Boyle are hosting the best up-and-coming comics from New York, LA, and a wide array of international talent you'll recognize from Netflix, Comedy Central, and the likes.
Live From the Living Room is a ticketed Zoom comedy watch party where viewers from around the world can watch and interact with comedians while they are in quarantine.
Every Wednesday 8pm and Saturday 9pm at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/u-streat-comedy-10803874411. Audience members will purchase a $5 ticket on Eventbrite and will be sent a link for a private watch party thirty minutes before the show.
Wednesday Line up:
Nick Hopping (New York Comedy Club)
Rallo Boykins (Headliner Caroline's)
Erica Spera (Shooters Gotta Shoot Podcast)
Riley Lassen (UCB)
Saturday Line up:
Khalid Rahmaan (Conan)
Josh Kuderna (Digression Sessions podcast)
Hanna Dickinson (Comedy Central)
Plus guests
