Zoom Comedy Show Returns Wednesday And Saturday

Stephen Campbell and Katie Boyle are hosting the best up-and-coming comics from New York, LA, and a wide array of international talent you'll recognize from Netflix, Comedy Central, and the likes.

Live From the Living Room is a ticketed Zoom comedy watch party where viewers from around the world can watch and interact with comedians while they are in quarantine.

Every Wednesday 8pm and Saturday 9pm at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/u-streat-comedy-10803874411. Audience members will purchase a $5 ticket on Eventbrite and will be sent a link for a private watch party thirty minutes before the show.

Wednesday Line up:

Nick Hopping (New York Comedy Club)

Rallo Boykins (Headliner Caroline's)

Erica Spera (Shooters Gotta Shoot Podcast)

Riley Lassen (UCB)

Saturday Line up:

Khalid Rahmaan (Conan)

Josh Kuderna (Digression Sessions podcast)

Hanna Dickinson (Comedy Central)

Plus guests

