Zoe Saldaña Shares Favorite Musical Theatre Songs, Sings 'Being Alive' in New Interview

Turns out, Zoe Saldaña is a musical theatre nerd like the rest of us. In a recent interview with ETalk, the Emilia Perez star shared some of her favorite Broadway tunes, including one that she enjoys singing herself.

"There's these songs from Rent that I just love so much, from Aida that I listen to every day," the actress said. She went on to name Being Alive from Stephen Sondheim's Company as another favorite, even performing a small sampling from the well-loved number.

"It doesn't matter who sings it: Bernadette Peters, Barbra Streisand, Adam Driver...every time I hear that song, it just makes me weep. That is a song that I tend to sing a lot in the shower," she explained. Watch the video!

Saldaña is currently starring in Emilia Perez, the Spanish-language musical that is streaming on Netflix. Yesterday, the film was nominated for a record-breaking ten Golden Globes, including Saldaña for acting, Best Original Score/Songs, and Best Picture for a Musical or Comedy.

Through liberating song and dance and bold visuals, Emilia Perez follows the journey of four remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness. The fearsome cartel leader Emilia (Karla Sofía Gascón) enlists Rita (Zoe), an unappreciated lawyer stuck in a dead-end job, to help fake her death so that Emilia can finally live authentically as her true self.

Written and directed by Jacques Audiard, the film debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in May, receiving five nominations and winning three awards, including Best Actress and Best Soundtrack.

Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix