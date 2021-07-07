Zachary James Releases IMPOSSIBLE DREAM, A Celebration Of The Return To The Stage

Broadway and Opera star Zachary James is celebrating the return to live audiences after pandemic-related venue closures and the shuttering of live arts. James, known for his turn in The Metropolitan Opera's AKHNATEN and Broadway's THE ADDAMS FAMILY, SOUTH PACIFIC, and CORAM BOY, has announced his fourth album, IMPOSSIBLE DREAM, a post-genre mixtape that honors his return to the stage as the title role of MAN OF LA MANCHA with Opera Saratoga. Featuring original compositions alongside covers of showtune classics, IMPOSSIBLE DREAM will be available for streaming on July 8, 2021.

"As we, as artists, return to the stage, I want to bring all of the lessons of the past year and a half with me--the challenges and tragedies as well as the triumphs--as a way to move forward," notes James. "The most valuable thing I discovered with venue closures and loss of employment was my own artistic voice. I self-produced, self-recorded, and self-filmed so much throughout the pandemic that I can't walk away from it now. It's too important to me. IMPOSSIBLE DREAM celebrates a return and a commitment to move forward with beauty, truth, and love."

IMPOSSIBLE DREAM marks the opening of Opera Saratoga's production of MAN OF LA MANCHA, featuring James in his role debut as Don Quixote. The new album features country singer/songwriter Bonnie Montgomery and multi-string instrumentalist Frederick Poholek. The collection of music features original compositions with text by Cervantes, as well as covers of "Don Quixote" by Gordon Lightfoot, "Starlight" by Rostam Batmanglij, and "Dulcinea" and "The Impossible Dream" from MAN OF LA MANCHA.

The new project is James' fourth album since December 2020. His critically-acclaimed visual album, CALL OUT, a celebration of all female composers, was featured in 44 international film festivals and named an Opera News "Critics' Pick." He also recently released Zachary James: ON BROADWAY, a recording of his award-winning cabaret captured at Philadelphia's Chris' Jazz Cafe, and EXORDIUM, an experimental pop-fantasia.

Zachary James, described as a "true stage animal" by Opera News, is an international opera, concert and cabaret singer, stage and screen actor, and recording artist. Zach was named as the BroadwayWorld 2010-2020 Vocalist and Performer of the Decade, the 2019 Breakout Opera Artist of the Year by Verismo Magazine, Most Innovative Opera Singer by The Classical Post and serves as an official ambassador for Opera America. He has appeared on Broadway, on television's 30 Rock, Murphy Brown, and Succession, and on some of the world's most acclaimed opera stages, including the Metropolitan Opera, English National Opera, Teatro Real, LA Opera, and more.

