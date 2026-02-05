Yuval Ron Ensemble to Perform Sacred Music at Judson Memorial Church

The Yuval Ron Ensemble, featuring Sufi Qawwali Master musician Sukhawat Ali Khan, will unite the sacred musical traditions of Sufism and Judaism into an unusual musical mystical celebration. The concert will be presented as part of the Sacred Sounds of Healing Series.

The event will take place on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at Judson Memorial Church, located at 55 Washington Square South in Manhattan. The workshop begins at 4 PM, doors open at 7 PM, and the show starts at 8 PM. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the show, with workshop tickets priced at $35 in advance and $40 on the day of the show.

A marriage of tradition and innovation. This exhilarating musical journey is full of joy, hope, and deep spirituality, celebrating the underlying unity shared by all people, regardless of nationality, race, religion, and culture. With the addition of whirling dervish Leen Abaza and guest vocalist Ilana Davidson, this program is a feast for the senses!

Afternoon Workshop:

Sufi and Hebrew Sacred Sound Practices to Cultivate Resilience and Inner Peace

Join WMI for an experiential workshop with the Yuval Ron Ensemble, exploring the sacred sounds and mindfulness practices from the wisdom traditions of Sufism and Kabbalah. These practices require no musical training or experience, and may lead to inner peace, well-being, reduced anxiety, and stress relief. Based on his work with neuroscientists, doctors, and healers, Yuval Ron will lead us through simple sound meditations that have been shown to impact the structure and function of the brain in ways that enhance memory, cognition, and awareness, and can also promote healing by lowering depression and anger.

Yuval Ron is an award-winning composer, artist, educator, peace activist, and record producer. He has been involved in the world of music therapy since a 1990 commission from the Monroe Institute for a music composition incorporating their Hemi-Sync sound technology that uses binaural beats to synchronize the brain's hemispheres. He has collaborated with neuroscientists and healers and founded Metta Mindfulness Music for healing music. Yuval has performed for notable figures, including the Dalai Lama and Sufi leaders, and lectured at prestigious institutions such as Yale and UCLA. This event will explore Sufi and Hebrew Kabbalistic healing sounds.

The Sacred Sounds of Healing series highlights artists, cross-cultural collaborations, and interactive ancillary events that celebrate and promote the transformative power of music and sounds from diverse spiritual and ethnic traditions. This initiative aims to heal and foster peace, joy, and unity through the universal language of music. The Sacred Sounds of Healing series is made possible with the generous support of Chandrika Tandon.