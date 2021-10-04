Yuka Kawazu's Danse En L'Air Presents EMERGING, An Evening of Dance and Music

Yuka Kawazu's Danse En L'Air brings Emerging, an evening of original dance works, to Ballet Arts at New York City Center (130 W 56 Street, Floor 6) on Saturday, October 16 at 8pm. The program offers a mix of solos, duets, and ensemble pieces choreographed by Kawazu, Zach Bordonaro, Deanna Doyle, KT Thomas, and Felipe Beltran, and enhanced by digital projections of artwork by Andrea Shapiro. The evening of dance also features live music from talented Japanese singer Hiroko Yonekura. Dancers include Deanna Doyle, Hanna Oldsman, Taylor Kindred, Meghan Schardt, Lily Cosgrove, Nina Kuntz, Chauncey Pauley, Zachary Bordonaro, Felipe Beltran, Kyla Ranney, Yuka Kawazu, and Dariusz Horvath-Krol.

General admission tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. For reservations, email art@danseenlairnyc.com.

Danse En L'Air is a vibrant, dynamic ballet company based in New York City. Under the guidance of Artistic Director Yuka Kawazu, the ensemble's choreographic vision blends the tradition and purity of classical ballet technique with the expressiveness and immediacy of theater dance, presenting work that is refreshing, inviting, and compelling to all audiences. Kawazu's dances are inspired by her international perspective, the diversity of life in New York City, and the many fellow artists she has met throughout her life. Each piece evinces its own distinctive flavor, and is brought to life by the unique personalities of the dancers, who come from all over the world and have performed with numerous renowned companies.

Yuka Kawazu hails from Kanagawa, Japan. Her choreography has been shown by various presenters - including the New Dance Group, New Jersey Dance Theater Project, PMT Dance, and Dance Molinari - at venues such as the Ailey Citigroup Theater, The Duplex and Triad Theaters, Symphony Space, the Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College, and Ballet Arts/City Center Studios. Currently, she teaches ballet at New York City's Peridance Capezio Center, Broadway Dance Center, the Ailey Extension, and Ballet Arts. She is also a guest professor at Showa Music Academia in Japan. Her students have gone on to join Broadway productions and international dance companies. As a performer, she appeared with ballet companies throughout the United States in principal and soloist roles, later becoming ballet mistress for Staten Island Ballet.

For more on Kawazu and Danse En L'Air, visit facebook.com/yuka-kawzudanse-en-lair.

Andrea Shapiro (Producer, Artist) has been a Broadway and Off-Broadway Producer, and a winner of three OBIE awards. She has been a painter and member of the Art Students League for 14 years. Now producing for Yuka Kawazu's Danse En L'Air.