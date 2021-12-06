Youth Pride Chorus Presents DON'T CALL IT A COMEBACK Concert

Big Apple Performing Arts and The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center have announced the upcoming Youth Pride Chorus concert, "Don't Call it a Comeback" taking place on December 11th.

"Don't Call it a Comeback" is scheduled for two performances on the 11th at 6:00 PM and 8:00 PM. The show will be performed at The Center, 208 West 13th Street, New York, NY. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite here:

6:00 PM Show: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dont-call-it-a-comeback-youth-pride-chorus-tickets-219757991067

8:00 PM Show: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dont-call-it-a-comeback-youth-pride-chorus-tickets-219761210697

In 2003 Big Apple Performing Arts and The Center's Youth program came together to create the Youth Pride Chorus. YPC harnesses the power of the performing arts to galvanize LGBTQ+ young people ages 13-22 to push for social change, and centers joy for Queer and Trans youth while asserting themselves as agents of change through performance. YPC singers have performed at the GLAAD Media Awards, GLSEN's Respect Awards, and Broadway Backwards at Lincoln Center, as well as with Cyndi Lauper's True Colors Tour and Home For The Holidays concert benefiting homeless LGBTQ+ youth.

The Youth Pride Chorus is overjoyed to be performing live again after many months of COVID restricted zoom rehearsals and meetings but no in-person gatherings. Starting masked and distanced rehearsals in September, the group began preparing for their return to the stage. Of this event, the YPC leadership said,

"Youth Pride Chorus is delighted to present its group of 10 young people for their 2021 holiday concert. This extraordinary group has been gathering together weekly since late September, showing off the latest in mask-couture and reveling in the live acoustics of our combined voices after 16 months of muted zooms and post-production magic."

Tickets for the event are $35 and all proceeds go directly back into supporting the Youth Pride Chorus.