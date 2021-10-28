Young People's Chorus Of New York City Announces New Immersive, Mixed-Media Art Exhibition

The Young People's Chorus of New York City (YPC) has announced details of its new, mixed-media art installation, AloneTogether, an in-depth exploration of the impact of Covid-19-related global turmoil on the hearts and minds of children and young adults. The immersive, mixed-media exhibition will be held at and in collaboration with High Line Nine, a gallery located at 507 W. 27th Street below New York City's High Line in the Chelsea Art District.

Expressed through newly commissioned pieces by 15 composers and emerging songwriters and poetry written and recorded by the choristers, AloneTogether embarks on an innovative, experimental journey to understand the experiences of children through the course of the pandemic. For the first time, YPC enthusiasts will see the young choristers perform these works in new mediums, including video, art, and film, in addition to live performances. The installation, conceptualized and curated by Francisco J. Núñez, artistic director and founder of YPC, will debut Thursday, November 18 and run through Sunday, December 19.

"AloneTogether is a dynamic multi-media project that will give viewers a powerful and intimate portrayal of the emotional strength, resilience and joy YPC choristers faced over the past year and a half," said Núñez. "It was important to us to help our youth process their emotions -- from confusion to fear to hope -- through art while allowing listeners and viewers a glimpse into their hearts and minds during this time."

AloneTogether comprises spoken word, poetry, sculpture, video art, music, and film and features 500 YPC choristers, 15 composers and songwriters, seven poets, three choreographers, and two filmmakers. Ansley Sawyer brings the choristers' stories to life through film, set to newly commissioned works by composers Samuel Adler, Derek Bermel, Thomas Cabaniss, Paquito D'Rivera, Aneesa Folds, Gordon Getty, Michael Gordon, Michael Harrison, Ted Hearne, Yuka C. Honda, David Lang, Elizabeth Núñez, Francisco J. Núñez, Jim Papoulis, and Paola Prestini. Additional films by Francisco J. Núñez round out the exhibition. The installation is the culmination of YPC's newest commissioning initiative.

Committed to empowering today's youth and providing pathways to success through the arts, YPC is recognized worldwide for its award-winning performances and spectacular artistry. Its programs provide children of all cultural and economic backgrounds with a unique experience of music education and choral performance that seeks to fulfill each child's potential, while creating a model of artistic excellence and diversity that enriches the community.

AloneTogether is a free exhibit but due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions, viewers must register to attend. For more information on AloneTogether and YPC, please visit ypc.org/alonetogether/.