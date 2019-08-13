Young Concert Artists Series Announces 59th Season

Young Concert Artists, led by new President Daniel Kellogg, has been discovering and launching the careers of extraordinary talent since 1961. Musicians who began their careers with YCA include pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, soprano Julia Bullock, and violinist Ray Chen. The 2019-20 Young Concert Artists Series presents its newest finds in compelling debuts and encore performances.

Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 8:30pm at Carnegie's Zankel Hall: 16-year-old pianist Maxim Lando opens the series with a tour de force, including works by Beethoven, Scriabin, and Liszt's complete Transcendental Etudes.

Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 7:30pm at Merkin Concert Hall: Violinist Randall Goosby, a protégé of Itzhak Perlman, debuts with an impressive program including a suite by William Grant Still inspired by the Harlem Renaissance.

Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 12:00pm at the Morgan Library & Museum: The Omer Quartet and accordionist Hanzhi Wang team up with a delightfully virtuosic program, including works by Scarlatti, Moszkowski, and YCA composer Katherine Balch.

Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 7:30pm at Merkin Concert Hall: Pianist Do-Hyun Kim displays incredible depth of artistry with music he grew up listening to, in a debut program culminating with Chopin's Op. 25 Etudes.

Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 12:00pm at the Morgan Library & Museum: Pianist Nathan Lee's program includes 'Til It Was Dark by YCA composer Chris Rogerson.

Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 7:30pm at Merkin Concert Hall: Cellist Jonathan Swensen makes the cello sing with Beethoven, Ligeti, Franck, and Stravinsky's Suite Italienne.

Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 12:00pm at the Morgan Library & Museum: Fellow YCA artists violinist Benjamin Baker and pianist Daniel Lebhardt continue their acclaimed collaboration in a program of sonatas by Beethoven, and Fauré and YCA composer Tonia Ko.

Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 7:30pm at Merkin Concert Hall: Pianist Aristo Sham, who just earned a B.A. in Economics from Harvard as part of a joint program with the New England Conservatory, presents the monumental Sonata in F minor by Brahms, and the premiere of a work by YCA's new Composer-in-Residence, Saad Haddad.

Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 12:00pm at the Morgan Library & Museum: Cellist Zlatomir Fung, Gold Medalist at the 2019 International Tchaikovsky Competition, never fails to offer programs that display his unique artistry and musicality, this time with works by Webern, YCA composer David Hertzberg, Myaskovsky and Chopin.

Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 7:00pm at Carnegie's Zankel Hall: A special chamber music concert featuring Young Concert Artists's extraordinary young talent.

Tickets and information: https://www.yca.org/new-york-series/

Image: Violinist Randall Goosby, photo credit Kaupo Kikkas





