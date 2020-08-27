You Can Now Purchase COME FROM AWAY Face Masks

$5 from every mask will be donated to The Actors Fund

You can now buy Come From Away face masks! $5 from every mask will be donated to The Actors Fund.

Check out the tweet below!

We come together & wear a mask because we know we are much stronger as a whole when everybody does their part.Stay safe with our #ComeFromAway face mask.$5 from every mask will be donated to @TheActorsFund providing a safety net for performing arts & entertainment professionals. pic.twitter.com/Y8vnKeEIEO - Come From Away (@wecomefromaway) August 27, 2020

Shop at the http://comefromawaystore.com/

On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking musical that reminds you of what good the human spirit is capable of. Written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and directed by Christopher Ashley, this musical shines a lot on the best of what we are capable in the absolute worst of times.

In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland on a devastating day in September 2001. The locals in Gander opened their hearts and homes to thousands of stranded strangers, spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You