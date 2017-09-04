You Better Work- Hum Along to the Broadway Hustle This Labor Day!

Sep. 4, 2017  

Happy Labor Day! The first Monday in September has arrived, which of course triggers the symbolic end to Summer 2017. Theatre fans everywhere know that this means one thing- the Fall Broadway season is here at last! Broadway will be busy in the coming weeks, with twelve new productions set to open before the end of the year.

On this day of relaxation, pay tribute to the contributions and achievements of workers in true Broadway fashion. Click below to celebrate Labor Day with Broadway's best labor-themed tunes, and check back later for PART 2!

