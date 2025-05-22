Yo-Yo Ma & More To Skip Kennedy Center Following Washington Performing Arts Exit This Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Washington Performing Arts announced Thursday that it will not utilize the Kennedy Center for any performances in its upcoming 2025-2026 season, reports Washingtonian. Instead, the organization will present events at other Washington, DC area venues, including the Music Center at Strathmore, Lisner Auditorium, and Sixth & I.

Highlights of the season include Yo-Yo Ma and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra performing at Strathmore, and Midori performing at Sixth & I. The annual Ruth Bader Ginsburg Memorial Concert will feature Sigourney Weaver and the Pacifica Quartet at Sixth & I.

A spokesperson for Washington Performing Arts stated that the organization works to “thoughtfully match artists and their work with venues that best serve the art, the audience, and the moment.” The spokesperson explained, “We assessed the variety of artists and performances we have in this upcoming season and decided it was best to explore new spaces that offer fresh possibilities.”

Other artists and organizations have also chosen to move performances away from the Kennedy Center following changes in its leadership. A touring production of Hamilton previously opted for alternative venues. The Kennedy Center is scheduled to present Les Misérables next month, though some cast members have stated they plan to sit out a performance in protest.

In related Kennedy Center news, former president Deborah Rutter has publicly addressed recent statements from Ric Grenell, who alleged financial mismanagement at the center and called for a federal investigation into previous leadership. Rutter and former board chair David Rubenstein both asserted that the board reviewed all financial decisions and noted that a “major accounting firm” signed off on budgets. Rutter added that the center held $10 million in a Sustainability Fund at the end of her tenure.