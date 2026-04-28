Julio Torres' COLOR THEORIES, Sarah Pidgeon Among Nominees for 2026 Gotham Awards

The Gotham Film & Media Institute has revealed the nominations in twelve competitive award categories for the 2026 Gotham Television Awards. Notable nominees include the filmed version of Julio Torres' off-Broadway show Color Theories, Sterophonic star Sarah Pidgeon, Tony-winner Daniel Radcliffe, and more.

Nominees were selected by committees of film and television critics, journalists, festival programmers, and film curators. Separate juries of writers, directors, actors, producers, editors, and others directly involved in making television will determine the final Gotham Television Awards recipients.

The Breakthrough Comedy, Drama, and Nonfiction Series, and the Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, honor exceptionally realized fiction and nonfiction series that expand the boundaries of creativity in serialized content. Outstanding Performance awards honor lead and supporting performances in the Breakthrough Comedy, Drama, and Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series categories.

Additionally, the Outstanding Original Film, Broadcast or Streaming award honors new feature films that originally aired or transmitted for the first time on television or digital distribution through an internet streaming platform. The Gothams also honor Outstanding Performances in an Original Film.

The Gotham 2026 Television Awards Ceremony will be held live and in person at 7 PM on Monday, June 1, 2026, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. In addition to announcing the winners, tributes will be given to The Duffer Brothers for Stranger Things, as well as others that will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 2026 Gotham Television Award Nominations:

Breakthrough Comedy Series

Big Mistakes

Dan Levy, Rachel Sennott, creators; Etan Frankel, Timothy Greenberg, Dean Holland, Dan Levy, Anne-Marie McGintee, Rachel Sennott, executive producers (Netflix)

The Chair Company

Zach Kanin, Tim Robinson, creators; Andrew DeYoung, Zach Kanin, Adam McKay, Tim Robinson, Todd Schulman, Igor Srubshchik, executive producers (HBO Max)

I Love LA

Rachel Sennott, creator; Emma Barrie, Aida Rodgers, Lorene Scafaria, Rachel Sennott, Max Silvestri, executive producers (HBO Max)

Long Story Short

Raphael Bob-Waksberg, creator; Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen, executive producers (Netflix)

Too Much

Lena Dunham, Luis Felber, creators; Tim Bevan, Michael P. Cohen, Lena Dunham, Eric Fellner, Surian Fletcher-Jones, Bruce Eric Kaplan, executive producers (Netflix)

Breakthrough Drama Series

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

George R.R. Martin, Ira Parker, creators; Sarah Bradshaw, Ryan Condal, Vince Gerardis, Owen Harris, George R.R. Martin, Ira Parker, executive producers (HBO Max)

Alien: Earth

Noah Hawley, creator; Dana Gonzales, Noah Hawley, Joseph E. Iberti, Clayton Krueger, Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, executive producers (FX/Hulu)

Dept. Q

Scott Frank, Chandni Lakhani, creators; Rob Bullock, Scott Frank, Andy Harries, Charlotte Moore, executive producers (Netflix)

Pluribus

Vince Gilligan, creator; Jeff Frost, Vince Gilligan, Diane Mercer, Allyce Ozarski, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, executive producers (Apple TV)

Task

Brad Ingelsby, creator; David Crockett, Brad Ingelsby, Paul Lee, Mark Roybal, Mark Ruffalo, Ron Schmidt, Salli Richardson Whitfield, Jeremiah Zagar, executive producers (HBO Max)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Beef

Lee Sung Jin, creator; Sam French, Oscar Isaac, Lee Sung Jin, Ethan Kuperberg, Charles Melton, Anna Ouyang Moench, Carey Mulligan, Ravi Nandan, Alli Reich, Kitao Sakurai, Jake Schreier, Cailee Spaeny, Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, executive producers (Netflix)

Death by Lightning

Mike Makowsky, creator; DAVID BENIOFF, Bernadette Caulfield, Mike Makowsky, Matt Ross, D.B. Weiss, executive producers (Netflix)

DTF St. Louis

Steven Conrad, creator; Molly Allen, Jason Bateman, Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steven Conrad, Michael Costigan, David Harbour, James Lasdun, Michael Nelson, Jennifer Scher, Bruce Terris, Steve Tisch, K.C. Wenson, executive producers (HBO Max)

Half Man

Richard Gadd, creator; executive producers to be determined (HBO Max)

Lord of the Flies

Jack Thorne, creator; Jamie Campbell, Amanda Duthie, Nawfal Faizullah, Marc Munden, Cailah Scobie, Jack Thorne, Joel Wilson, executive producers (Netflix)

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series

High Horse: The Black Cowboy

Kadine Anckle, Tom Casciato, Mari Keiko Gonzalez, Sacha Jenkins, Liz Yale Marsh, Keith McQuirter, Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld, Keisha Senter, Jamal M. Watson, executive producers, Jason Perez, director (Peacock)

Katrina: Come Hell and High Water

Geeta Gandbhir, Spike Lee, Sam Pollard, executive producers (Netflix)

Mr. Scorsese

Damon Cardasis, Chris Donnelly, Rebecca Miller, Cindy Tolan, Julie Yorn, Rick Yorn, executive producers (Apple TV)

Sean Combs: The Reckoning

Brad Bernstein, Ariel Brozell, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, David Karabinas, Stacy Scripter, Alexandria Stapleton, executive producers (Netflix)

The Yogurt Shop Murders

Nancy Abraham, Avi Belkin, Margaret Brown, Beth Garrabrant, Lisa Heller, Ali Herting, Dave McCary, Emily Osborne, Sara Rodriguez, Limor Gott Ronen, Mickey Stanley, Emma Stone, Nicole Stott, executive producers (HBO Max)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, Margo’s Got Money Troubles (Apple TV)

Dan Levy, Big Mistakes (Netflix)

Taylor Ortega, Big Mistakes (Netflix)

Tim Robinson, The Chair Company (HBO Max)

Rachel Sennott, I Love LA (HBO Max)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Drama Series

Malin Åkerman, The Hunting Wives (Netflix)

Sydney Chandler, Alien: Earth (FX/Hulu)

Peter Claffey, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (HBO Max)

Chase Infiniti, The Testaments (Hulu)

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus (Apple TV)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Limited or Anthology Series

Riz Ahmed, Bait (Amazon Prime Video)

Jamie Bell, Half Man (HBO Max)

Matthew Macfadyen, Death by Lightning (Netflix)

Carey Mulligan, Beef (Netflix)

Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette (FX/Hulu)

Lili Reinhart, Hal & Harper (MUBI)

Michael Shannon, Death by Lightning (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Comedy Series

Odessa A’zion, I Love LA (HBO Max)

Erika Alexander, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins (NBC)

Laurie Metcalf, Big Mistakes (Netflix)

Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo’s Got Money Troubles (Apple TV)

Daniel Radcliffe, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins (NBC)

Haley Lu Richardson, Ponies (Peacock)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series

Dexter Sol Ansell, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (HBO Max)

Babou Ceesay, Alien: Earth (FX/Hulu)

Zach Galifianakis, The Audacity (AMC)

Tom Pelphrey, Task (HBO Max)

Karolina Wydra, Pluribus (Apple TV)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Limited or Anthology Series

Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis (HBO Max)

David Harbour, DTF St. Louis (HBO Max)

David McKenna, Lord of the Flies (Netflix)

Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning (Netflix)

Cailee Spaeny, Beef (Netflix)

Outstanding Original Film, Broadcast or Streaming

Color Theories by Julio Torres

Julio Torres, director; Matthew Vaughan, producer (HBO Max)

People We Meet on Vacation

Brett Haley, director; Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Isaac Klausner, producers (Netflix)

Reflection in a Dead Diamond

Hélène Cattet, Bruno Forzani, directors; Pierre Foulon, producer (Shudder)

Remarkably Bright Creatures

Olivia Newman, director; Peter Craig, David Levine, Bryan Unkeless, producers (Netflix)

#Skyking

Patricia E. Gillespie, director; Christopher G. Cowan, Patricia E. Gillespie, David Sloan, Claire Weinraub, producers (Hulu)

Outstanding Performance in an Original Film

Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures (Netflix)

Allison Janney, Miss You, Love You (HBO Max)

Cassandra Naud, Influencers (Shudder)

Yannick Renier, Reflection in a Dead Diamond (Shudder)

Cory Michael Smith, Mountainhead (HBO Max)

Color Theories Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid/HBO; Sarah Pidgeon Photo Credit: Frank Micelotta/Stephanie Augello/PictureGroup for FX

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming