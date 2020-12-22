YOUR PROGRAM IS YOUR TICKET Podcast's ACT II…PLACES Series Welcomes T.J. Dawson

Sean Chandler host of the podcast "Your Program Is Your Ticket", in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, has announced the latest episode of its "Act II...Places" series featuring T.J. Dawson - Executive Producer and Artistic Director of 3-D Theatricals. Episode 85 is now available exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Find it now at BPN.FM/YPIYT.

"Your Program Is Your Ticket" is a podcast focusing on smaller, more intimate theater works and the people that make them happen. It is important to highlight these works and integral to the podcast's mission to feature as many of these productions as possible while still discussing the larger more notorious productions. The "Act II...Places" series emphasizes the reaction and forward planning of various theater entities during the COVID-19 crisis. The podcast is hosted and produced by Sean W Chandler.

T.J. Dawson is the Executive Producer and Artistic Director of 3-D Theatricals, whose goal is to provide Southern California with professional theatre; including Broadway Musicals, readings and new works, in order to increase arts awareness throughout the community and nurture youth with culture and education.

Website: https://3dtheatricals.org and BPN.FM/YPIYT