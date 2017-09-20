YOUNGER'S 4th Season Marks Highest-Rated, Most-Watched Series in Network's History

More successful and buzzier than ever in its fourth season, TV Land's YOUNGER, starring two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster (ANYTHING GOES, VIOLET, THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE), achieved its highest-rated and most-watched season ever in series history, and is the #1 Original Ad-Supported Cable Sitcom with Women 18-49 and Women 25-54, year-to-date.



The series saw its highest ratings of all time, scoring double digit percentage increases versus prior season in all of TV Land's key demos and total viewers, and #YoungerTV trended on Twitter every week. Additionally, the season finale episode, which aired Wednesday, September 13th, saw series highs with Adults and Women 18-49. (All Data is L+3).



"Younger's" record-breaking season mirrors a similar trend for TV Land, as the network has seen 10 consecutive months of year-over-year growth and, pacing +17% versus year ago, is experiencing the highest year-over-year growth out of any top 20 non-news cable network (L+SD, Total Day, Quarter-to-Date, P25-54).



Further incredible highlights from season four of "Younger" include:*



· Highest-ratings ever in all key demos and total viewers on a Live, Live + SD, and Live +3 basis:



· In Live +3, season ratings saw double-digit increases, with a .85 in Adults 25-54 (+31% vs prior season); 1.31 with Women 25-54 (+31%); .72 with Adults 18-49 (+32%); 1.13 with Women 18-49 (+31%); and 1.3 million total viewers (+29%).



· "Younger" saw 2.1 million full episode starts on TVLand.com and the TV Land app, the highest in-season consumption in series history.



· #YoungerTV trended on Twitter every Wednesday night for each of the 12 weeks that new season four episodes premiered.



· New Facebook Live aftershow "Getting Younger" generated over 2 million video views throughout the season, and, on average, reached almost half a million Facebook users each week.



· Average weekly engagement with "Getting Younger" was nearly 5x stronger than the average engagement with Facebook posts for Younger's prior season.



· Season four had a median age 10 years younger than TV Land's 4Q 17 (to date) primetime viewer average.



· The season finale episode, "Irish Goodbye," scored series highs with a .82 with Adults 18-49 and a 1.30 with Women 18-49.



Created by "Sex and the City's" Darren Star, "Younger" stars two-time Tony(R) winner Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann and Molly Bernard. "Younger," which was recently renewed for a fifth season on TV Land, also has an extensive global footprint and is distributed in over 155 countries and territories worldwide.



*(All Data is L+3 unless otherwise noted).



