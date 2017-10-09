YOUNGER Star Comes Out As Gay, Marries Longtime Boyfriend

YOUNGER star Dan Amboyer, who had a recurring dual role as Thad and Chad Weber on TV Land's YOUNGER, decided to come out as a gay man, despite previous "strong advice" to keep his sexuality a secret. The actor chose to share the news publically on his wedding day to longtime boyfriend and financier Eric Berger.

Amboyer tells PEOPLE that he couldn't think of a better time to come out than at his nuptials, which took place on Saturday, October 7th. "Being a young actor in the industry, I had a lot of people who strongly advised me to stay quiet," the 31-year-old shared with the magazine. "That was hard to live with. But I've never played a gay role before and I didn't want to be limited by some strange perception."



Amboyer goes on to explain that it was his peers who encouraged him to be open about his sexuality. "It was a hard decision to figure out how to approach it in a public way," he says. "There are some actors out there now who just keep it as an unspoken aspect of their life and never discuss it in public. But then there are men like Matt Bomer and Zachary Quinto. I look up to them and see how them being so open affected other people and the country's perception of gay people."

In addition, Amboyer credits YOUNGER co-star Nico Torotrella as a source of inspiration. "Nico Tortorella, who is also on Younger, has inspired me by the way he's become such an advocate for sexual fluidity," he says. "I think the more open actors can be, the less stigma there will be attached, which will be a positive thing moving forward."

A stunning photo of Saturday's nuptials was shared on Instagram. Check out the post below:

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Dan and Eric. NY, NY. A post shared by LEV KUPERMAN WEDDINGS (@levkupermanweddings) on Oct 9, 2017 at 5:30am PDT



