YOUNGER Moves to Paramount Network for Sixth Season

The sixth season of YOUNGER will air on Paramount Network instead of TV Land, according to Variety.

"Younger," stars Tony Award winner Sutton Foster ("Bunheads") Hilary Duff ("Lizzie McGuire"), Debi Mazar ("Entourage") and Miriam Shor ("GCB"). The single-camera project, which is written, executive produced and directed by Darren Star ("Sex and the City"), is based on the novel "Younger" by Pamela Redmond Satran. Patricia Field, who worked with Star on "Sex and the City," will be a costume consultant on the production. "Younger" follows 40-year-old Liza (Foster), a suddenly single mother who tries to get back into the working world, only to find out it's nearly impossible to start at the bottom at her age. When a chance encounter with a 20-something guy at a bar convinces her she looks younger than she is, Liza tries to pass herself off as 26 -- with the help of a makeover, courtesy of her best friend Maggie (Mazar). Armed with new confidence, she lands a job as an assistant to the temperamental Diana (Shor) and teams up with her new co-worker and fellow 20-something Kelsey (Duff) to make it in the career of her dreams.

Paramount Network has also greenlit a new series from YOUNGER creator Darren Star, titled "Emily in Paris," which has received a series order for a 10-episode first season. The half-hour dramedy centers on Emily, a driven twenty-something AMERICAN WOMAN from the Midwest who moves to Paris for an unexpected job opportunity. She is tasked with bringing an American point of view to a venerable French marketing firm. Cultures clash as she adjusts to the challenges of life in a foreign city, while juggling her career, new friendships and love life. Production will begin early next year in Paris. "Younger" and "Emily in Paris" will be part of a new Thursday dramedy night on Paramount Network.

Keith Cox, president of development and original programming for Paramount Network, TV Land and CMT said of the news, "With Darren's proven history as a hitmaker and Tracy Oliver's fresh voice and perspective, we see a tremendous opportunity to build Thursday nights as destination viewing for fun female-driven dramedies. 'Younger' is a huge hit with a passionate fanbase that's the perfect centerpiece to this line-up."

