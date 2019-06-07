YELLOW ROSE Starring Eva Noblezada, Lea Salonga to Open Asian American International Film Festival

The 42nd Asian American International Film Festival (AAIFF42), presented by Asian CineVision, will open with the timely immigration drama YELLOW ROSE on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Asia Society (725 Park Ave, New York, NY 10021), with Director Diane Paragas and other members of the cast and crew scheduled to attend.

YELLOW ROSE is the deeply personal narrative feature debut from Filipina American writer and director Diane Paragas. Rose, played by Tony Award Nominee Eva Noblezada (Hadestown, Miss Saigon), an undocumented Filipino girl, dreams of one day leaving her small Texas town to pursue her country music dreams. Her world is shattered when her mom (Princess Punzalan) is suddenly detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Rose, facing this new realty, is forced to flee the scene, leaving behind the only life she knows, and embarks on a journey of self-discovery as she searches for a new home in the honky-tonk world of Austin, Texas. Also featured in the film are Tony Award-winning actress Lea Salonga and country music star Dale Watson. Set to a poignant soundtrack featuring original songs by Paragas, Noblezada, Watson and the cast, this coming-of-age story brings forth the power of music and art to provide strength in the face of the harsh plight confronting countless immigrant families across the country.

"This film is about home - the home you build for yourself and the people you welcome into it," says Paragas. "Yellow Rose is a story for everyone trying to find their place in this world and we're honored to share it at New York City at AAIFF."

Asian CineVision is a fiscal sponsor for the film and is proud to celebrate its New York premiere at this year's edition of Asian American International Film Festival. "Having been a partner on this project for the last 6 years, ACV has watched the film evolve with the times and is excited to finally bring it to our hometown audience," says John Woo, ACV Executive Director.

Gold Passes, which grant priority admission to all screenings, panels, workshops, and special events, including Opening, Centerpiece, and Closing, are currently on sale at goelevent.com/AAIFF/Package/Sale/. The 42nd Asian American International Film Festival will run July 25 - August 3 with full lineup for sale on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.





