YELLOW ROSE Soundtrack, Featuring Eva Noblezada, Available Today

Sony Music Masterworks today releases YELLOW ROSE (ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK), an album of music featured in the upcoming musical drama from director Diane Paragas. Available everywhere now, the album features a mix of newly-recorded original tracks as performed in the film by Eva Noblezada, Dale Watson and Lea Salonga as well as score tracks by composer Christopher H. Knight. The result of a collaborative writing process between the director, country singer Dale Watson and Filipino-American singer and actress Thia Megia, the new original tracks are performed in the film by Watson and lead Eva Noblezada, a breakout star of Broadway's hit smash Hadestown. Following the story of a young Filipina teen as she fights to pursue her dreams of becoming a country performer, Yellow Rose makes its theatrical debut Friday, October 9 via Sony Pictures' Stage 6 Films.

"Music is truly the heart and soul of Yellow Rose," says the film's director DIANE PARAGAS of the soundtrack. "Even if you're not a country fan, I know you will love these songs performed by the extraordinary Eva Noblezada, legendary Lea Salonga and Dale Watson. Dale also contributed his amazing songwriting talents to the film along with myself and Thia Megia. In addition, we include the haunting score from our composer Christopher H. Knight. I think the number one question I get asked at every Q&A is if Yellow Rose will get a soundtrack. I'm proud to finally say that Sony Music is making this dream a reality!"

"I was thrilled when Diane asked me to write the score for her feature film directorial debut," adds composer CHRISTOPHER H. KNIGHT. "We worked closely on the tone and texture of the music. She brought me in very early in the process, which was essential as it allowed us to build an emotional thread throughout the film that would work alongside the wonderful songs she had written with Dale Watson. It was also important for the score to have its own voice. With that in mind, in addition to using traditional instrumentation, I created ambient atmospheres by processing Filipino folk instruments in unconventional ways to provide a rich sonic fabric that would support Rose's inspirational journey."

Rose, an undocumented Filipina girl, dreams of one day leaving her small Texas town to pursue her country music dreams. Her world is shattered when her mom suddenly gets picked up by immigration and Customs Enforcement. Rose, facing this new reality, is forced to flee the scene, leaving behind the only life she knows, and embarking on a journey of self-discovery as she searches for a new home in the honky tonk world of Austin, Texas.

