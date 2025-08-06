Wyclef Jean Sets Residency at New York's Blue Note Jazz Club

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Grammy Award-winning artist, producer, composer and Fugees co-founder Wyclef Jean has announced his upcoming four-night residency at New York's legendary Blue Note Jazz Club. Performances will run from September 11-14 with sets at 8PM and 10:30PM. Tickets are on sale now here.

Wyclef Jean is a Grammy Award-winning artist, producer, and composer with over two decades of pioneering influence in the music industry and culture. As a founding member of the Fugees, their 1996 album "The Score" achieved chart-topping success in addition to two Grammy Awards and a nomination for Album of the Year. He has released eight solo albums, including "The Carnival," which sold nearly nine million copies worldwide. As a producer and writer, he is responsible for hits like “Hips Don’t Lie” (Shakira), “Maria Maria” (Santana) and more. In 2020, Wyclef launched the podcast "RunThatBack".

As a leader in music tech, he co-founded SodoMoodLab, composing music for Showtime’s "The Chi,” is Chief Creative Officer of OpenWav, and a consultant for Google DeepMind, where he focuses on AI technology. As a philanthropist, he is deeply committed to honoring his home country of Haiti, recently sponsoring and mentoring Haitian students in a robotics program that achieved global accolades. He is a Global Ambassador for Global Citizen, is on the National Advisory Board for non-profit Music Will, and was honored with their 2025 Innovator Award.

ABOUT BLUE NOTE JAZZ CLUB

The Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City has become one of the premier venues in the world. While jazz is at its core, the Blue Note continues to broaden its offerings with a mission to spotlight contemporary artists across all musical styles, backgrounds and cultures. The club and its sister institutions worldwide continue to draw massive household names with frequent surprise appearances from superstars like Stevie Wonder, Ed SHeeran, Dave Chapelle, Chris Rock and more. Blue Note’s worldwide locations include Milan, Italy; Honolulu, HI; Beijing and Shanghai, China; Tokyo, Japan; Napa, CA; and Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, Brazil. Blue Note is planning on opening in London in 2026.