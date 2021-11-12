World Premiere of A WONDERFUL WORLD to be Presented at the Colony Theatre
The production stars Juson Williams as Louis Armstrong, Nicole Henry as Alpha Smith, and more.
Miami New Drama has announced the return of the world premiere production A Wonderful World, a new musical based on the life and songs of jazz legend and American icon Louis Armstrong.
Originally scheduled for the spring of 2020 and postponed due to the pandemic, the production will now play at the Colony Theatre (1040 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL.) from December 4 - January 16, with opening night set for December 11.
Drama Desk Award-winner and Tony Award-nominee, Christopher Renshaw (Broadway's Taboo, The King and I), will direct the production, which will be choreographed by Rickey Tripp (associate choreographer for Broadway's Once on This Island and Choir Boy).
With an original book by Aurin Squire, the multi-talented playwright and television writer ("This is Us," "The Good Fight," "Evil" and Miami New Drama's Seven Deadly Sins) and Opa-locka, FL. native, A Wonderful World features songs recorded and made popular by Armstrong, arranged and orchestrated by Annastasia Victory (Broadway's Caroline or Change, Once on This Island) and Michael O. Mitchell (Broadway's MJ the Musical, Motown the Musical).
Told from the perspective of the women in Armstrong's life, A Wonderful World charts Armstrong's journey from the birth of jazz in his native New Orleans through his international stardom. The musical also focuses on the complex history of race in America, leading up to the Civil Rights era.
"We had just started previews with this show when the world changed," commented Michel Hausmann. "I mean that in terms of both the worldwide pandemic and the events following the death of George Floyd that hastened the conversations we have been having about racial inequality. A Wonderful World in fact explores our country's complicated history with race through the life and experiences of America's greatest jazz performer, Louis Armstrong, and delves into many of the issues that still haunt us today."
The production stars Juson Williams as Louis Armstrong, Nicole Henry as Alpha Smith, Darlene Hope as Lucille Wilson, Christina Sajous as Daisy Parker, a??a??Allison Semmes as Lil Harden with Gavin Gregory as King Joe Oliver, Stephen G. Anthony as Joe Glaser, Jason Holley as Lincoln Perry and Daniel Barrett as Johnny Collins.
Additional cast includes Lindsey Corey, Imran Hylton, Kareema Khouri, Paul Louis, Ashley McManus, Alysha Morgan, Khadijah Rolle, Donesha Rose, Casey Sacco, Ben Sandomir, a??a??Brett Sturgis, Kevin Tate, Dori Waymer, and trumpeters Jean Caze and Luvens Lubin.
The award-winning design team features scenic design by Adam Koch, projection design by Steven Royal, costume design by Ari Fulton, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Kai Harada, prop design by Jameelah Bailey and Stephanie Debrecht. Casting is by Stewart/Whitley, CSA. Ruth E. Kramer serves as stage manager with Alejandro Rodriguez as associate director, a??a??James Tuuao as assistant director and Aurelia Michael as associate choreographer.
Tickets ($45 -$85) are available for purchase by visiting miaminewdrama.org or by calling (305) 674-1040.
Photo credit: Roberto Mata