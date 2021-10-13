World Music Institute to Present QUINTETO ASTOR PIAZOLLA: 100 YEARS OF ASTOR PIAZZOLLA

These five exceptional artists -- Pablo Mainetti (bandoneon), Bárbara Varassi Pega (piano), Serdar Geldymuradov (violin), Armando de la Vega (guitar), Daniel Falasca (double bass) and Julián Vat (Musical Director) -- will gather at Peter Norton Symphony Space to celebrate the centennial of the legendary Argentinian composer and musician.

Astor Piazzolla revolutionized traditional tango music by introducing elements of jazz and classical composition into a modern sound he called "nuevo tango". Beginning in the 1960s, Piazzolla pioneered this new style with two legendary quintets -- his preferred format -- who performed this music worldwide for four decades. Today the Quinteto Astor Piazzolla carry on the maestro's legacy, celebrating the centennial of Piazzolla's birth with a new album, Operation Tango, and a rare U.S. tour in November. Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to hear the pure, visionary sound of Astor Piazzolla as it was meant to be played.

Performance Information

Quinteto Astor Piazzolla- 100 Years of Astor Piazzolla

Sunday, November 14, 2021

Doors: 6:30PM | Show: 7:30PM

Peter Norton Symphony Space 2537 Broadway at 95th St Manhattan

Tickets: $35 | $45 | $55 | $100 - VIP

VIP ticket includes preferred seating and artist meet and greet The Quinteto Astor Piazzolla is the Latin Grammy Award-winning ensemble of the Astor Piazzolla Foundation.

Website: https://www.symphonyspace.org/