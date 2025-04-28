World Music Institute to Present Amjad Ali Khan in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Masters of Indian Music Series will present Amjad Ali Khan on Friday, May 30, 2025 at NYU Skirball Center.

Amjad Ali Khan is an award-winning sixth-generation sarod virtuoso from the Bangash lineage credited with the creation and development of the sarod. Trained by his father, the legendary Haafiz Ali Khan, Amjad performed his first recital at the age of six. Recognized by Songlines magazine as "one of the 20th Century's greatest masters of the sarod", he has not only preserved the sarod's legacy but has also enhanced the instrument with new dimensions by skillfully blending innovation with a deep respect for tradition. For this performance, he will be accompanied by his two sons, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, who carry forward the family's extraordinary musical legacy.

The MASTERS OF INDIAN MUSIC series presents legends from the two primary forms of Indian classical music: the Northern Indian tradition of Hindustani classical music and the Southern Indian tradition of Carnatic Indian classical music.

