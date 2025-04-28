 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

World Music Institute to Present Amjad Ali Khan in May

The performance will take place on Friday, May 30, 2025 at NYU Skirball Center.

By: Apr. 28, 2025
World Music Institute to Present Amjad Ali Khan in May Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Masters of Indian Music Series will present Amjad Ali Khan on Friday, May 30, 2025 at NYU Skirball Center.

Amjad Ali Khan is an award-winning sixth-generation sarod virtuoso from the Bangash lineage credited with the creation and development of the sarod. Trained by his father, the legendary Haafiz Ali Khan, Amjad performed his first recital at the age of six. Recognized by Songlines magazine as "one of the 20th Century's greatest masters of the sarod", he has not only preserved the sarod's legacy but has also enhanced the instrument with new dimensions by skillfully blending innovation with a deep respect for tradition. For this performance, he will be accompanied by his two sons, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, who carry forward the family's extraordinary musical legacy.

The MASTERS OF INDIAN MUSIC series presents legends from the two primary forms of Indian classical music: the Northern Indian tradition of Hindustani classical music and the Southern Indian tradition of Carnatic Indian classical music.





Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby



Videos