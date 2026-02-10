World Music Institute Hosts Solas 30th Anniversary Concert

The World Music Institute will present SOLAS's 30th Anniversary Concert at Sony Hall, featuring original members and new talents in a blend of traditional and contemporary Celtic music. The performance is on Saturday, March 7, 2026.

Established in 1996 in NYC, the supergroup Solas (named for the Irish word for "light") quickly garnered acclaim for transforming Celtic music by weaving together traditional Irish melodies with elements of folk, bluegrass, and contemporary genres.

With twelve critically acclaimed albums and a reputation for dynamic live performances, Solas has set new standards for musicianship, repertoire, and intensity. Their unique blend of respect for Irish musical traditions with adventurous melodies and instrumentation has made them a cornerstone of the genre. WMI is proud to have presented Solas twice over its 40 years history: in 1996 with Altan at The Town Hall and in 1998 at Symphony Space.

For this event, founding Solas members Seamus Egan (flute, tenor banjo, nylon guitar, whistles, mandolin), Winifred Horan (fiddle), and John Williams (button accordion, concertina) will be joined on stage by Alan Murray (guitar) and Moira Smiley (vocals, banjo, keyboard, body percussion). Audiences can look forward to an unforgettable musical journey as the band showcases its Signature Sound while continuing to innovate and inspire.

WMI's 40th Anniversary Legacy Series features artists who have played an integral role in the 40-year history of World Music Institute, have been frequently presented by WMI throughout the years, and have significantly contributed to the organization's standing in New York's cultural landscape.

Founded in 1985 as a not-for-profit, World Music Institute (WMI) has served as one of the leading presenters of world music and dance within the United States. WMI is committed to presenting the best in traditional and contemporary music and dance from around the world to enrich lives through the arts, promote awareness and appreciation for the world's rich cultural traditions, and encourage cross-cultural dialogue and exchange. WMI presents at venues throughout the city and depends on both public and private funding to accomplish its mission.