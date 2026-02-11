Works & Process to Present EARLY WORKS By Lucinda Childs

Works & Process, in collaboration with Dance Reflections by Van Cleef & Arpels and Guggenheim New York, offers a Rotunda Performance of Early Works by Lucinda Childs, part of the Dance Reflections by Van Cleef & Arpels Festival, on Saturday and Sunday, March 14-15, 2026 at 7:30PM in the rotunda of Guggenheim New York, 1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY, 10128.

Lucinda Childs is a preeminent figure in American postmodern dance and one of the most influential artists in the history of contemporary performing arts. Her important choreographic body of work is distinguished by a distinctive movement language--complex, abstract in structure, and built from a deliberately pared-down physical vocabulary.

Early Works is a collection of pieces that traces Childs's artistic evolution, from the solo works she created during her time with the Judson Dance Theater beginning in 1963 to the earliest works made for her own company, founded in 1973. In these works, rhythm and geometry are highlighted. Using a vocabulary of pure movement--walking, running, turning, skipping, and leaping--Childs explores rapid shifts in direction and the impact of minimal shifts in movement patterns. These displacements, both physically and mentally demanding, illuminate the rigor and precision at the core of her practice. These geometric and mathematically structured dances laid the groundwork for DANCE, her first work choreographed to music in 1979.

The performance (approx. 45 minutes) is designed to be experienced from various vantage points, including the museum ramps, which are standing room only. A limited number of seats are available on the rotunda floor. Please purchase your ticket accordingly.

Choreography: Lucinda Childs with members of the Lucinda Childs Dance Company

Production: The Blanket - Caitlin Scranton & Matt Pardo (US)

Company Manager: Ammara Shafqat

Part of the Dance Reflections by Van Cleef & Arpels Festival, in collaboration with Guggenheim New York and Works & Process.