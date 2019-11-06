Works & Process at the Guggenheim To Present Brian Brooks Moving Company: Immersive Technology

Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, presents Brian Brooks Moving Company: Immersive Technology, on Sunday, November 17 at 7:30pm.

Brian Brooks, choreographer and Mellon Creative Research Fellow at the University of Washington's Meany Center for the Performing Arts, and Michelle Witt, Executive and Artistic Director of the Meany Center, participate in a discussion moderated by Jacob's Pillow Director Pamela Tatge, prior to the performances' premieres in 2020. See highlights from Brooks' fellowship, where he explores dance in intimate physical and digital spaces and collaborated with Seattle-based physicists and virtual reality programmers.

For more information visit: worksandprocess.org

Brian Brooks is the inaugural Choreographer in Residence at Chicago's Harris Theater for Music and Dance. This innovative three-year fellowship supports several commissions for Brooks, including new works for Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, Miami City Ballet, and his own New York-based group. A 2013 Guggenheim Fellow, other recent awards include a NY City Center Fellowship, Joyce Theater Artist Residency and Mellon Foundation Creative Artist Fellowship. Brooks' work has toured internationally since 2002 with presentations by BAM's Next Wave Festival, The Joyce Theater, Jacob's Pillow, the American Dance Festival, NY City Center Fall for Dance Festival, and the Works and Process series at the Guggenheim Museum, among others. Lumberyard Performing Arts (formerly American Dance Institute) has provided ongoing support through commissioned premieres and Incubator Production Residencies. Beyond his company, Brooks has developed work with renowned ballet dancers, actors, and student groups. Damian Woetzel/Vail International Dance Festival has commissioned him to create three works featuring dancers from NYC Ballet and Pacific Northwest Ballet, including First Fall, in which he dances with former NY City Ballet Principal Wendy Whelan. He is in his fifth year collaborating and touring with Whelan, currently performing a duet evening accompanied by the string quartet Brooklyn Rider. Brooks has choreographed off-Broadway Shakespeare productions for Theatre for a New Audience including A Midsummer Night's Dream (2013), directed by Julie Taymor, and Pericles (2016), directed by Trevor Nunn. He has created dances for Eliot Feld's Ballet Tech, The Juilliard School, Boston Conservatory, The School at Jacob's Pillow, Harvard University, and many others. Brooks dedicated 12 years as a Teaching Artist at Lincoln Center Institute for the Arts in Education and has been on part-time faculty at Rutgers University and Princeton University. He learned how to run up walls and fly off a trampoline while performing for three years with daredevil choreographer Elizabeth Streb.





