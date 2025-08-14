Works & Process To Hold Free September Dance Series At Manhattan West Plaza

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Works & Process will present a free outdoor dance series at Manhattan West Plaza (385 Ninth Avenue, New York, NY) every Wednesday in September at 5 PM.

Presented in partnership with Brookfield Properties Arts & Events, the series will bring New York City-based dancers and choreographers to one of the city’s most vibrant public spaces, celebrating social dance traditions through performance, instruction, and open dance parties.

Located just steps from The Shed, Manhattan West offers a lively backdrop for these colorful and participatory performances. Audiences will experience a range of styles, from Latin Hustle and swing to salsa and queer line dancing, in an energetic, outdoor setting.

Performance Schedule

September 3 – Latin Hustle | Dance Is Life with DJ Natasha Diggs

September 10 – Swing | Gaby Cook and Eyal Vilner Big Band

September 17 – Salsa | Sekou McMiller & Friends with the Palladium Mambo Band

September 24 – Queer Line Dancing & Two-Stepping | Stud Country

Beyond its NYC programming, Works & Process will continue its commitment to artist development through more than 25 fully funded creative residencies across the Northeast each year. Since launching its bubble residency program during the pandemic, the organization has supported over 1,000 artists through more than 100 residencies, with many projects going on to receive prestigious awards and tour internationally.

All events are free and open to the public.