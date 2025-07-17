Works & Process Reveals Awarded Artists From Residency Open Call

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Works & Process has revealed the awarded artists from its first-ever residency open call.

In Spring 2025, professional choreographers were invited to apply for a fully-funded, out-of-town residency at one of Works & Process's 12+ partner organizations. The open call was capped at 250 applications, which were reviewed by a panel comprised of Works & Process staff, board member Virginia Johnson, and artists Ephrat Asherie, Mai Lê Hô, and Michelle Byrd-McPhee.

"Recognizing our blind spots, we initiated this open call to gain a greater perspective on NYC-based artists and their work," said Caroline Cronson, Producer of Works & Process.

"We originally planned to award five residencies from this open call," added Duke Dang, Executive Director of Works & Process. "Given the termination of NEA grants in May and broader concerns about support for the performing arts sector, Works & Process decided to double the number of awarded artists from five to 10. Now, more than ever, it is essential to resource artists, and these creative residencies are a cornerstone of our commitment to the dance field."

The 10 awarded artists and their host residency venues are:

Adesola Osakalumi - Bethany Arts Community

Arturo Lyons - Bethany Arts Community

BOCA TUYA | Omar Román de Jesús - The Watermill CenterSo

Kristine Bendul & Abdiel - The Church

New Chamber Ballet - Bethany Arts Community

Orlando Hernández & the Knee-Heart Connection - Bridge Street Theatre

Sun Kim Dance Theatre - Modern Accord Depot

Sydnie L. Mosley Dances - Bethany Arts Community

REYNA - Bethany Arts Community

Xin Ying - PS21: Center for Contemporary Performance

These artists, who represent a wide range of dance traditions, from ballet to street and club forms, will each receive a one-week residency between October 2025-May 2026. Located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Vermont, the partner residency venues provide a focused environment that deeply supports the creative process. Residencies include fees of $150 per artist/per day (up to $8,400 for a group of 8), 24/7 studio access, on-site housing, a transportation stipend, and health insurance enrollment access. Each residency will culminate in an open rehearsal or showing for the local community.

In addition to providing residencies for these 10 artists selected via the open call, Works & Process will support more than a dozen curated residencies for commissioned artists/projects in 2025-26.