Works & Process Presents LAYERHYTHM (ON THE MOVE) With Masterz At Work Dance Family As Part Of The Underground Uptown Dance Festival

Works & Process at the Guggenheim presents the Underground Uptown Dance Festival, a festival of commissioned street and social dances taking place in the subterranean Frank Lloyd Wright-designed theater at the Guggenheim from January 12-17, 2023.

Rare in the field of dance, let alone in the creators' traditions, beyond presenting fee, all projects will have received longitudinal support. With some spanning four years, across multiple residencies Works & Process will have provided living wage fees, 24/7 devoted studio access, adjacent housing, access to health care insurance enrollment, performance fees, and iterative performance opportunities. Inspired by the circular architecture of the Guggenheim, the cyphers prevalent in street dance, and social environments where these performing art traditions were germinated, the works being presented weave audiences and artists together. These commissions endeavor to amplify the innate qualities of dance to physically connect and facilitate the embodiment of joy and community. General ticketing starts December 13 at worksandprocess.org.

BALLROOM, IMPROV, HIP HOP, STREET DANCE AND MUSIC JAM

LayeRhythm (On The Move) with Masterz at Work Dance Family

Tuesday, January 17, 7:30 pm

Embodying the continuum of concert and social dance, LayeRhythm led by Mai Lê Hô weaves a singular mix of freestyle dance, live music, and audience interaction, celebrating the vibrancy of street and club dance cultures. Spotlighting Black Trans Femme choreographer Courtney Washington, Mother Balenciaga, founder of the Kiki House of Juicy Couture, a leader of the House of Balenciaga, and founder of Masterz at Work Dance Family, the evening will feature choreographed work from the Masterz, including ALL INCLUSIVE, alongside improvisations by musicians, dancers and emcees, captivating young and old, theater- and clubgoers.

ALL INCLUSIVE was commissioned by Works & Process and was developed in Works & Process LaunchPAD residencies at Bethany Arts Community (2022) and Kaatsbaan Cultural Center (2021). Past performances have taken place at the Guggenheim Museum, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, OTA Weekly, and with NY PopsUp in The Oculus and Coney Island.

LayeRhythm will receive Works & Process LaunchPAD residency support at The Church, Sag Harbor (2023).

Championing the creative process from studio-to-stage, Works & Process, is an independent performing arts organization that supports artists from both the world's largest organizations and from underrecognized performing arts cultures by providing rare, sequenced and fully-funded creative residency, commissioning, and iterative presenting support. Blending artist discussions and performance highlights, each program provides unprecedented behind the scenes access to support our goal of broadening representation and fostering greater understanding and appreciation of the performing arts. Works & Process celebrates New York artists and street and social dance with programs at the Guggenheim Museum, Lincoln Center, and The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division. LaunchPAD "Process as Destination" partnerships with 12 residency centers across New York State amplify our support for artistic process. In the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed theater at the Guggenheim, see Works & Process street and social dance commissions supported with multi-year longitudinal residencies and iterative presentations.