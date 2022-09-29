Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Works & Process Presents: Alex Katz And Paul Taylor: FOUR DECADES OF COLLABORATIONS

Hosted by Michael Novak, with Carolyn Adams and Susan McGuire.

Sep. 29, 2022  

In conjunction with the Guggenheim Museum's Alex Katz retrospective - Alex Katz: Gathering - join Paul Taylor Dance Company Artistic Director Michael Novak and celebrated Taylor alumna and educators Carolyn Adams and Susan McGuire as they discuss the lasting resonance of Alex Katz's collaborations with dancemaker Paul Taylor. Select archival video highlights from their 15 collaborations will be screened, as well as insights into the process, design, and impact of interdisciplinary collaborations.

ASL interpretation and real-time (CART) captioning available upon request. Please submit your request at least two weeks in advance by emailing accessibility@nypl.org.

Register: https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/guggenheim/3515/event/1284694.

Photo Credit: Paul Taylor Dance Company


