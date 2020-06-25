Works & Process At The Guggenheim Continues Celebration Of Pride With Works & Process Artists Virtual Commissions

On the occasion of New York City Pride and presented in conjunction with the "Embrace" edition of the Guggenheim Circular, Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, premiered the first 5 Works & Process Artists (WPA) Virtual Commissions featuring LGBTQ+ artists. The 10 newly commissioned video performances highlight the creative expressions by LGBTQ+ artists. Examining our evolving world, these inspiring and unique pieces, created while social distancing and less than 5 minutes long, are part of Works & Process Artists (WPA) Virtual Commissions, an initiative founded at the onset of the pandemic to financially support artists and nurture their creative process during these challenging times.

In addition to the WPA Virtual Commissions, Works & Process presents Inside the Beat with Les Ballet Afrik, a rhythmic style exchange and conversation around cultural. In this special series, Vogue Ballroom Legend and founding father of the Royal House of Oricci Omari Wiles, the Les Ballet Afrik dance company, and Oricci family members will highlight their individual roots through lessons, demonstrations, and a live DJ set. Every night June 20-29, these live classes will showcase how the family and company have collectively fused these styles into a unique way of life and expression.

The classes will be held on Instagram Live (@worksandprocess) at 6:30 EDT.

The WPA Virtual Commissions series continues this week with:

June 25 Reid Bartelme and Harriet Jung

June 26 Viva DeConcini

June 27 Machine Dazzle

June 28 Simone Dinnerstein, Isaac Mizrahi, Pam Tanowitz

June 29 Tom Gold

Fleshcore by Ryan McNamara- Premiered June 20, 2020

https://youtu.be/vPdPFLFUX5g

Drawing to a Close by Pontus Lidberg- Premiered June 21, 2020

https://youtu.be/f0vqO7J_KzA

Rose: a true story and song by John Jarboe - Premiered June 22, 2020

https://youtu.be/Bme6-PUkDaY

Total Fabrication by Victoria Sin - Premiered June 23, 2020

https://youtu.be/L4ArolSiS7s

Good Night by Jack Ferver and Jeremy Jacob - Premiered June 24, 2020

https://youtu.be/kHRVLMjStGU

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You