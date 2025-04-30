Works & Process At NYPL to Present Lite Feet With Chrybaby Cozie

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Works & Process at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, Jerome Robbins Dance Division will present Lite Feet with Chrybaby Cozie on Thursday, May 15, 2025 at The Library for the Performing Arts' Bruno Walter Auditorium at 111 Amsterdam Avenue at West 65th Street New York, NY 10023. Tickets are free and can be reserved now.

Join pioneers of Harlem Lite Feet to hear directly from them the stories of how this New York City dance tradition and culture was created and how it has grown. Members of Bomb Squad under the tutelage of Chrybaby Cozie perform highlights.

Lite Feet is a high-energy street dance style that emerged in Harlem and the Bronx in the early 2000s, evolving from the rich legacy of Hip-Hop and urban dance culture in New York City. Rooted in the creative expression of Black and Latinx youth, Lite Feet embodies the vibrancy, resilience, and innovation of Harlem's dance community. The term "Lite Feet" refers both to the light, quick-footed movement style and to the lifestyle surrounding it-a culture of originality, style, and self-expression.

In partnership with Works & Process, the Library for the Performing Arts is joined by pioneers of Harlem Lite Feet to share stories of how this New York City dance tradition and culture was created and how it has grown over the years.

Members of Bomb Squad, under the tutelage of Chrybaby Cozie, perform a demonstration of highlights of Lite Feet movements.

Daniel "Chrybaby Cozie" Holloway is a Harlem-born pioneer of the Lite Feet movement-a high-energy Hip-Hop dance style that emerged in the early 2000s. Deeply influenced by Harlem's rich culture, he has dedicated his life to uplifting youth through dance, education, and community engagement. Chrybaby has worked with top artists including Chris Brown, Ron Browz, and ASAP Ferg, and performed on major stages like the Apollo Theater, Summer Jam, and the Bad Boy Reunion Tour. As a respected educator and cultural ambassador, he has taught at institutions such as Broadway Dance Center, Jacob's Pillow, and internationally in Taiwan, Switzerland, India, and Canada. He is the founder of The Breakfast Club E.A.T. and Lite Feet Nation-organizations focused on youth leadership and cultural preservation-and currently serves as Program Manager for Creative Netwerk in NYC, bringing dance and DJ education to hundreds of underserved youth. His mantra, "Level Up Amongst The Greatest," embodies his commitment to excellence and empowerment through movement.