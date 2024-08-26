Words From The Wings: SarahGrace Mariani of THE OUTSIDERS

Click Here for More on Words from the Wings

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines!

Today we're chatting with SarahGrace Mariani who is currently appearing in The Outsiders. SarahGrace told us all about her backstage routines, must-haves, and more!

Check out her answers, along with photos taken by BroadwayWorld's Jennifer Broski, below!

What’s the first thing you do when you arrive to the theatre?

Sign in, say hello to Tony or Iyanth (whoever’s working the door that day), and then head up to the third floor to put on my makeup before fight/lift call.

What’s the last thing you do before you go on stage?

Shout “Hi Brody” through the scrim and then finish warming up with everyone on the dirt. Melody and I then do a little dance and squeeze each other’s hands right before our entrance.

What’s your must-have backstage snack?

Honestly, can’t live without these Quest cookies that our props guy Korey introduced me to. He has a whole snack drawer that I raid pretty much every day (I promise I also contribute to it, obviously). And… Celsius…usually split with the girls or Kevin… but I’m trying to cut back.

Pre-show ritual that others may think is weird?

Not crazy weird - but I never skip my hip exercises. I had surgery a couple years ago and now am very careful to keep them healthy, especially with all the climbing and jumping and fighting and just the general physicality of our show.

What are five must-haves in your dressing room?

Water. A matcha. Show warmup onesie. Deep Blue muscle cream. Factor meals.

What’s your favorite moment from the show to watch from the wings?

If I can reapply my makeup fast enough after Little Brother, I love to go downstairs and sit on a tire backstage to watch Sky and Brody sing Stay Gold. It’s quiet and grounding and cathartic.

What has been your favorite backstage moment in your time with this show so far?

Not technically a Broadway backstage moment - going rogue on this one - but a moment from a workshop last year in September. We were warming up for a presentation for producers and investors, and Justin Levine had us sing Waterfalls by TLC. He started and then everyone joined in and I will literally never forget it. There’s a video somewhere. Pure joy and contentment. I felt so unbelievably lucky to be surrounded by such insanely beautiful, talented, and good humans. It was the most special thing.

About SarahGrace Mariani

SarahGrace Mariani appears as Marcia, Ensemble, and u/s Cherry. Broadway Debut! Credits include: Meg in The Phantom of the Opera (North American Tour), An American in Paris (Ogunquit Playhouse), Fosse/Verdon (FX). To Dad, Mom, Hannah, Julia, and Taylor, thank you for everything. @sarahgracenospace