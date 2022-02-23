Wollman Rink Presents DJ NIGHTS: BLACK HISTORY MONTH

Join Wollman Rink for a live music and skating experience when DJ Mastermind and guest vocalists fill the rink with the sounds of 90's hip hop, R&B and reggae in celebration of Black History Month. It will be an energized New York night of dancing on the ice.

$38 ticket includes: admission, skates, live music and one complimentary signature drink in Wollman's rink side Hot Toddy Tent. Music will be performed on the rink side stage, weather permitting (and piped through the sound system inside the Clubhouse), with à la carte food available in The Café.

Additional DJ dates: Fridays, March 4 and March 18, 6-9pm

Your Host: DJ Mastermind

With more than 13 years in the industry, Brooklyn-born, heavy-hitter DJ Mastermind has always been known for getting the party started! From the club scenes in NYC and Las Vegas to private events with Netflix, Savage X Fenty and multiple NYFW shows, DJ Mastermind is excited to add a live performance at Wollman Rink, where he will spin all the greatest hits from the 90s!