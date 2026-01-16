Winter Film Festival 2026 to Return for 14th Year in New York City

For 2026, the festival will showcase 103 films from around the world.
Winter Film Festival is returning to the Big Apple for its 14th year, continuing to place a special emphasis on highlighting the work of emerging and underrepresented filmmakers.
For 2026, the festival will showcase 103 films from around the world: shorts and features, animation, documentaries, dramas, romances, comedies, horror, and music videos, including 20 student films and 34 first-time directors.
Half of the selections were made by women, half by BIPOC directors and 25% by New Yorkers. Screenings will take place from February 19-21 at Regal Cinemas Union Square, located at 850 Broadway, New York. Tickets are now on sale here.
Screening Blocks include a mix of shorts and feature-length films and a 20-minute Q&A Session with the filmmakers.
Screening block highlights:
Education Sessions - The Festival is dedicated to supporting emerging filmmakers as they break into the industry. There will be six FREE educational and career-building sessions open to the public, including:
Social - Winter Film Festival continues to be a beacon for creativity, fostering a supportive environment for filmmakers to share their unique voices on the global stage. Our parties and social events offer exciting networking availabilities.
Winter Film Festival is an all-volunteer, minority and women-owned registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded in 2011 in New York City by a group of filmmakers and enthusiasts. The mission is to promote diversity, bridge the opportunity divide, and provide a platform for underrepresented artists and a variety of genres, viewpoints, and approaches.
