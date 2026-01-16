 tracker
Winter Film Festival 2026 to Return for 14th Year in New York City

By: Jan. 16, 2026
Winter Film Festival is returning to the Big Apple for its 14th year, continuing to place a special emphasis on highlighting the work of emerging and underrepresented filmmakers.

For 2026, the festival will showcase 103 films from around the world: shorts and features, animation, documentaries, dramas, romances, comedies, horror, and music videos, including 20 student films and 34 first-time directors.

Half of the selections were made by women, half by BIPOC directors and 25% by New Yorkers. Screenings will take place from February 19-21 at Regal Cinemas Union Square, located at 850 Broadway, New York. Tickets are now on sale here.

Screening Blocks include a mix of shorts and feature-length films and a 20-minute Q&A Session with the filmmakers.

Screening block highlights:

  • 8 World Premieres, 11 US Premieres and 44 NYC Premieres!
  • 25% of films made in New York City
  • $5 Short Film Matinees - Feb 19 & 20, including Made in NY Shorts, Horror Shorts, Documentary Shorts, Animated Shorts
  • Documentary Day - Feb 21 12:00pm-11:25pm. All documentaries, all day!
  • Bloody Saturday Night Horror - Feb 21 5:50pm-midnight. 23 frightening films from 8 countries!

Education Sessions - The Festival is dedicated to supporting emerging filmmakers as they break into the industry. There will be six FREE educational and career-building sessions open to the public, including:

  • Film Festivals and How to Look After Your Mental Health (Feb 19, 12:45-2:00pm)
  • Casting Strategies for Indie Filmmakers & Actors (Feb 19, 2:15-3:30pm)
  • Independent Distribution Strategies: Information vs. Disinformation (Feb 19, 3:45pm-5:00pm)
  • Sustainability for Indie Films with NYC MOME's FilmGreen Office (Feb 20, 2:15pm-3:30pm)
  • Producing 101 (Feb 20, 3:45pm-5:00pm)

Social - Winter Film Festival continues to be a beacon for creativity, fostering a supportive environment for filmmakers to share their unique voices on the global stage. Our parties and social events offer exciting networking availabilities.

  • OPENING NIGHT KICK OFF BASH - February 18 from 7-11pm Somewhere Nowhere, 112 W 25th Street, Floor 38 & 39 Filmmaker's reception, industry networking and kick-off party. This event is free and open to the public (21+).
  • GALA RED CARPET + AWARD CEREMONY February 22 5pm-11pm at Club 230FIFTH, 230 Fifth Avenue. Red Carpet 5pm, Awards Ceremony 7-8pm, After-Party 8pm onwards. With live performances from local NYC talent and appearances from film industry veterans. This event is free and open to the public (21+).

About Winter Film Festival

Winter Film Festival is an all-volunteer, minority and women-owned registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded in 2011 in New York City by a group of filmmakers and enthusiasts. The mission is to promote diversity, bridge the opportunity divide, and provide a platform for underrepresented artists and a variety of genres, viewpoints, and approaches.


