Winter 2020 Events Announced At The South Street Seaport Museum

South Street Seaport Museum announces the upcoming February and March schedule of events and exhibitions. The Museum, located at 12 Fulton Street, NYC, is open Wednesdays-Sundays in February and March from 11am-5pm. General admission is $20 ($14 for seniors and students, children ages 8 and below are free). Tickets are available at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/cal/34598/1577854800000. Museum memberships are also available at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/store/34598/packages.

Step inside 12 Fulton Street at Schermerhorn Row to begin a seaport adventure, followed by a visit to the Street of Ships on Pier 16. Museum admission includes on-going exhibitions Millions: Migrants and Millionaires abroad the Great Liners, 1900-1914 and Street of Ships: The Port and Its People as well as access to historic ships: ship Wavertree and lightship Ambrose are available to tour as part of the admission experience.

March Special Events

Celebrate Pi Day on Wavertree: Why is a porthole round? Explore the world of circles on tall ships through activities for all ages. The number pi, which is used in measuring circles, is approximately 3.14, so on March 14 (3.14) we celebrate Pi Day. Hands-on circle-based activities include working with the capstan, compasses, and navigational charts. Throughout the day on Saturday March 14. Activities are included in general admission tickets for the day. More information and museum admission at https://southstreetseaportmuseum.org/

MiniMATES classes for children aged 18 months - 4 years

Our early-childhood program resumes in March, in a new downstairs gallery space! MiniMates uses themed songs, stories, art projects, and hands-on activities to teach program participants and their caregivers about boats and ships, marine life, and artifacts in a playgroup setting. "A great "salty" authentic NYC experience for our child." says a parent. "My son's favorite class."

Spring session runs from March 25 to May 21. More information and Registeration at https://southstreetseaportmuseum.org/minimates-openplay/

Ongoing Events and Permanent Exhibitions

Exhibition: Millions: Migrants and Millionaires aboard the Great Liners, 1900-1914, familiarizes viewers with passenger life aboard ocean liners, the defining differences between travel for wealthy Americans in First Class and future Americans immigrating to the United States in Third Class, and the continuing importance that immigration plays in American history. Millions is one of the first exhibitions to examine, side-by-side, the dichotomy between First-Class and Third-Class passengers aboard ocean liners in the early 20th century. From 1900 to 1914, nearly 13 million immigrants traveling in Third Class arrived in the United States. During this same period, America's wealthiest citizens, totaling no more than a hundred thousand passengers each year, traveled to Europe in First Class, spending the equivalent of over $11.5 billion on luxury vacations. Even though First-Class and Third-Class sailed on the same ships, their journeys were worlds apart. This exhibition features both original and reproduced artifacts from the South Street Seaport Museum's permanent collection including ocean liner memorabilia and ephemera, ceramics, and luggage trunks from both immigrants and First-Class passengers. The exhibition highlights a few ship models of New York Harbor working vessels that played critical roles in immigration, including a model of the Museum's lightship Ambrose (LV-87).

Interactive Exhibition: Street of Ships/Pier 16: the South Street Seaport Museum is home to a fleet of five historic vessels: the 135 year-old Wavertree, cargo ship and flagship of the Seaport Museum's fleet, now back from a 13-million dollar, 18-month, city-funded restoration; the Historic National Landmark 1907 lightship Ambrose; schooners Pioneer and Lettie G. Howard, both award-winning sail training vessels; and W.O. Decker, one of the last steam-powered, wooden tugs built in New York. Self-guided experiences on Wavertree and guided tours of Ambrose are available to Museum visitors. Ship access is weather permitting and guided tours of Ambrose are offered several times daily.

Visit the Cargo Hold of Wavertree

Included in the price of admission, the South Street Seaport Museum now offers a new level of access to Wavertree, a 134-year-old ship built of riveted wrought iron and the iconic centerpiece of the "Street of Ships" at South Street. For the first time, visitors can take a tour into the belly of the ship to view the breathtaking main cargo area as tours are conducted into the massive lower hold space to a viewing platform. Tickets are available at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/957100.

Bowne & Co.: Established by Robert Bowne in 1775, Bowne & Co. holds the distinction of being New York's oldest operating business under the same name. After growing as a financial printer throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, Bowne & Co. Inc. partnered with the Seaport Museum in 1975 to open a 19th-century-style print shop at 211 Water Street in the South Street Seaport Historic District. Today, it is comprised of the Bowne & Co. Printing Office, a workspace that continues the age-old tradition of job (or small batch) printing using seven historic presses from South Street Seaport Museum's working collection, alongside Bowne & Co. Stationers, 19th-century-style emporium selling gifts and fine goods. Bowne & Co., Stationers is open seven days a week from 11am-7pm.

Exhibition: The Printed Port

Housed at the Museum's Bowne & Co. Printing Offices, The Printed Port illuminates an industry central to the development of New York City: job printing. Printers were a mammoth force in the 19th-century Port of New York; they produced all manner of printed materials for the businesses flourishing on South Street, including those in the maritime trades. The South Street Seaport Museum's printing office and stationers, Bowne & Co. was one of hundreds of shops that made up New York's first neighborhood. The exhibition features original and reproduced artifacts from the South Street Seaport Museum's collection, including working printing presses. A survey of printed ephemera presents the tools and techniques involved in their production. The Museum's working collection artifacts are activated daily, as the professional printing staff at Bowne & Co. host live demonstrations and workshops. Entrance to this exhibit is included with Museum admission https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/957100.





