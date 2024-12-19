Winsome Brown Take Over for Kate Baldwin in Final Week of THE DEAD, 1904

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Irish Repertory Theatre is presenting The Dead, 1904 - an immersive adaptation of James Joyce’s classic story, “The Dead,” adapted by the Pulitzer Prize-winning Irish poet Paul Muldoon and novelist Jean Hanff Korelitz. Star Kate Baldwin will not perform during the final week of The Dead, 1904. Obie Award winner Winsome Brown will take on the role of Gretta Conroy for performances December 30 - January 5.

Directed by Irish Rep co-founder Ciarán O’Reilly, the production will have a limited run through January 5, 2025.

The cast of The Dead, 1904 is led by Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin as “Gretta Conroy” and Christopher Innvar as “Gabriel Conroy,” with Academy Award winner Estelle Parsons as “Kate Morkan” and Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee Mary Beth Peil as “Julia Morkan.”

James Joyce’s novella, “The Dead,” describes a holiday gathering on January 6, 1904, the Feast of the Epiphany, in the Dublin home of two elderly sisters, Kate and Julia Morkan, and their niece, Mary Jane. At the party are students, friends, a celebrated tenor, a lost alcoholic, and the couple, Gabriel and Gretta Conroy. Over the course of an evening, there are conversations, music, dancing, and dining. There are speeches and disagreements – polite and impolite – and when it is all over Gabriel learns something about his wife that changes his sense of who she is and who they are to each other, of what it actually means to be alive, and to be dead. See BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge discuss the show with Baldwin HERE!