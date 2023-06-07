Winners of Taylor Louderman's 2023 Write Out Loud Contest Revealed

The Write Out Loud Team – Taylor Louderman (Tony Nominee, Mean Girls), Benjamin Rauhala (Disney Princess - The Concert), Hannah Kloepfer (Pitch In), Sarah Glugatch, Josh Collopy- has revealed the WINNERS of the FIFTH ANNUAL Write Out Loud Contest!

“It’ll Find Me” by Callum Shannon

“Runaway Girl” by Veronica Mansour and abs wilson

“Stone Cold Killer” by Kat O’Sullivan, Delaney Guyer, and Kenny Youch

Learn more about these talented writers here. These songs were selected from a pool of 450 submissions after an extensive review process that included the support of this year’s guest judges, Lisa Campbell Albert (The Moment Before The Music Begins), Kelsie Johnson (Empire), Tom Kitt (Next to Normal), Joriah Kwamé (Little Miss Perfect), Andrew Lippa (The Addams Family), Daniel Mertzlufft (Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical), Ryan Scott Oliver (35MM), Macy Schmidt (The Broadway Sinfonietta), and Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson (Between the Lines).

The three winning songs will be recorded by a Broadway alum and released on iTunes, Apple Music, and Spotify. The winning writers will also be joined by the 2023 finalists - still to be announced! - in concert at 54 Below on September 25th.

MORE ABOUT WRITE OUT LOUD:

The Write Out Loud contest is an annual celebration of new musical theater writers sponsored by the Write Out Loud Project, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

Past winners include India Angel, Ethan Carlson, Matt Copley, Taylor Fagins, Chloe Geller, Anna M Johnson, Joriah Kwamé, Brandon Michael Lowden, Kailey Marshall, Natalie Myrick, Alexander Sage Oyen, Matt Pena, Kat Siciliano, Emmet Smith, Mackenzie Szabo, Elyza Tuan.

