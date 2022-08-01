Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Winners Announced for Taylor Louderman and Benjamin Rauhala's Fourth Annual Write Out Loud Contest

Winners Announced for Taylor Louderman and Benjamin Rauhala's Fourth Annual Write Out Loud Contest

The three winning songs will be recorded by a Broadway alum and released on iTunes, Apple Music, and Spotify later this season.

Aug. 1, 2022  

The Write Out Loud Team - Taylor Louderman (Tony Nominee, Mean Girls), Benjamin Rauhala (Disney Princess - The Concert), Hannah Kloepfer (Pitch In), Sarah Glugatch, Josh Collopy- announced the winners of the FOURTH ANNUAL Write Out Loud Contest!

"Cool" by Natalie Myrick
"The Ugly SIde of Me" by Emmet Smith
"It's Not Pretty to be Crazy" by Elyza Tuan

The three winning songs will be recorded by a Broadway alum and released on iTunes, Apple Music, and Spotify later this season.

In addition, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present "WRITE OUT LOUD: From Contest to Concert VOLUME 4" on Monday, September 26th at 9:30 PM. The show will feature the winning works by Myrick, Smith, and Tuan as well as the work of select finalists and a full cast to be announced!

"WRITE OUT LOUD" play 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 26, 2022 at 9:30PM. There is a $40-$80 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available HERE!


Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.


MORE ABOUT WRITE OUT LOUD:

The Write Out Loud contest is an annual celebration of new musical theatre writers sponsored by the Write Out Loud Project, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

Past winners include India Angel, Ethan Carlson, Matt Copley, Taylor Fagins, Chloe Geller, Anna M Johnson, Joriah Kwamé, Brandon Michael Lowden, Kailey Marshall, Alexander Sage Oyen, Matt Pena, Kat Siciliano, Mackenzie Szabo.

Follow @writeoutloudcontest on IG and subscribe to Write Out Loud on Youtube for new releases and exclusive video content. Watch Louderman perform the viral sensation 'Little Miss Perfect,' by 2019 winner Joriah Kwamé below!

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW


54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, 54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. 54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, 54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You


AN EVENING WITH DAVID SEDARIS is Coming to The VETS in Providence in October
August 1, 2022

David Sedaris, author of the previous bestsellers Calypso, Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, and regular National Public Radio contributor will be appearing for one night only at The VETS in Providence on October 6 at 7:30pm, following the release of his newest books Happy-Go-Lucky and A Carnival of Snackery.
Cast Announced for the Regional Premiere of EXHIBITS AT THE ZOO at ThinkTank Theatre
August 1, 2022

ThinkTank Theatre has announced casting for the regional premier of ‘Exhibits at the Zoo’, by Matt Harmon. ThinkTank Theatre will now present ‘Exhibits at the Zoo’ as a full production at Stageworks Theatre August 12th-21st with a preview on August 11th and a Relaxed Performance on August 13th at 3:00pm.
​Comedian Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias to Perform at UBS Arena at Belmont Park in October
August 1, 2022

Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will be performing at UBS Arena at Belmont Park, located on the border of Queens and Nassau County, on Saturday, October 1. This is part of his all new 2022 Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias Back On Tour. 
Juilliard Announces 2022-23 Season Programming Featuring More Than 700 Events
August 1, 2022

Juilliard has announced full programming for its 2022-23 season, including live music, dance, and drama performances at venues throughout the city with numerous livestreams and on-demand opportunities for global audiences to witness the future of the performing arts today.
CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF Enters Final Two Weeks of Performances at The Theater at St. Clements
August 1, 2022

There are just two weeks left to experience Cat On A Hot Tin Roof, in a new production by Ruth Stage at The Theater at St. Clements. Directed by Joe Rosario (Flowers for Algernon), this is the first production of the Tennessee Williams play that his estate has allowed to be produced Off-Broadway. This production will close August 14, as scheduled.