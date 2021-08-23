Winners Announced For The Oratorio Society Of New York's 44th Annual Lyndon Woodside Oratorio-Solo Competition Finals Concert

The Oratorio Society of New York announced the winners of its 44th Annual Lyndon Woodside Oratorio-Solo Competition Finals held on Saturday, August 21 at 1:30pm at The Riverside Church. Soprano Emily Cedriana Donato received the Andrew R. Preis Award, earning First Place in the competition and a $7,000 cash prize. Soprano Emily Yocum Black received the Meyerson/Zwanger Award, earning Second Place and a $5,000 prize, and baritone Ryne Cherry received the Janet Plucknett Award, earning Third Place and a $3,000 prize.

Additionally, soprano Rebecca Farley received the Esther Korshin Award ($2,500 prize) and tenor Colin James Doyle received the Frances MacEachron Award ($1,500 prize).

Competition Finals judges included Oratorio Society Music Director Kent Tritle, Ryan Brandau (Artistic Director of Amor Artis, Princeton Pro Musica, and Monmouth Civic Chorus), Hanako Yamaguchi (former Director of Music Programming at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts), Mark Shapiro (six-time ASCAP Award Winner), and Damien Sneed (Sphinx Medal of Excellence recipient). Collaborative Pianist Erika Switzer accompanied the finalists in performance.

The prestigious annual Oratorio-Solo Competition encourages the art of oratorio singing and provides young singers the opportunity to advance their careers. This year's five finalists were selected from the 120+ singers who participated in the 2020 competition, before the pandemic forced its cancellation that year.