Win Two Tickets To Bob Fosse's DANCIN' At The Old Globe

April 17 - May 29, 2022 (opening: Wednesday, April 27)

Original Broadway production created, directed, and choreographed by Bob Fosse

Direction and musical staging by Wayne Cilento

Bob Fosse's Dancin' is Fosse's full-throated, full-bodied celebration of the art form he loved, practiced, and changed forever. His hit musical masterpiece is reimagined by director Wayne Cilento, who starred in the original Broadway production of Dancin'. Cilento transforms the show's original vision for 21st-century audiences. Dancin' brims with Fosse's warmth, emotion, color, and endlessly influential style rarely seen in modern interpretations of his work. Featuring an eclectic score that spans a multitude of musical genres and an extraordinary cast of Broadway's most accomplished dancers, Dancin' delivers the quintessential Broadway experience for Fosse fans and first-timers alike. You've never seen Dancin' like this.