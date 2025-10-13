Willow Auction House to Present BEHIND THE CURTAIN: THE TONY WALTON COLLECTION

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Willow Auction House will present Behind the Curtain: The Tony Walton Collection, a landmark three-day single-owner sale honoring the life and legacy of award-winning set and Costume Designer Tony Walton. Taking place November 4-6, 2025, the auction features more than 700 lots spanning Walton's seven-decade career across Broadway, film, ballet, and opera.

Walton shaped iconic productions such as Chicago, Pippin, Annie Get Your Gun, Guys and Dolls, All That Jazz, and The Wiz. The sale offers an unprecedented look inside his creative process-from early sketches at London's Slade School of Fine Art to later directorial work and personal collections.

Auction Details

November 4-6, 2025 | Bidding begins 11 AM EST daily

Willow Auction House, Lincoln Park, NJ

Bid in-person, by phone, or online via

and major auction platforms

Public Previews: Oct 31, Nov 1 & 3 (11 AM-4 PM) or by appointment

Highlights by Day

Day 1 (1950s-1980): Early Slade School designs, Playbill caricatures, Broadway favorites Pippin and Chicago, and The Wiz production sketchbook with 70+ acetate overlays.

Day 2 (1981-2018): Set models and artwork for Sophisticated Ladies, The Real Thing, Guys and Dolls, A Christmas Carol, and Annie Get Your Gun.

Day 3 (Personal Collection): Playbills, posters, awards, artwork, signed books, collaborations with Julie Andrews and Emma Walton Hamilton, and Walton's playful penguin-themed collectibles.

A portion of proceeds-donated by Emma Walton Hamilton and Bridget LeRoy-will benefit the Entertainment Community Fund, supporting Walton's lifelong dedication to the arts.

The full illustrated catalog is available at WillowAuctionHouse.com.