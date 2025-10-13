Willow Auction House to Present BEHIND THE CURTAIN: THE TONY WALTON COLLECTION

The sale will take place November 4-6, 2025.
Willow Auction House will present Behind the Curtain: The Tony Walton Collection, a landmark three-day single-owner sale honoring the life and legacy of award-winning set and Costume Designer Tony Walton. Taking place November 4-6, 2025, the auction features more than 700 lots spanning Walton's seven-decade career across Broadway, film, ballet, and opera.
Walton shaped iconic productions such as Chicago, Pippin, Annie Get Your Gun, Guys and Dolls, All That Jazz, and The Wiz. The sale offers an unprecedented look inside his creative process-from early sketches at London's Slade School of Fine Art to later directorial work and personal collections.
November 4-6, 2025 | Bidding begins 11 AM EST daily
Willow Auction House, Lincoln Park, NJ
Bid in-person, by phone, or online via
and major auction platforms
Public Previews: Oct 31, Nov 1 & 3 (11 AM-4 PM) or by appointment
Day 1 (1950s-1980): Early Slade School designs, Playbill caricatures, Broadway favorites Pippin and Chicago, and The Wiz production sketchbook with 70+ acetate overlays.
Day 2 (1981-2018): Set models and artwork for Sophisticated Ladies, The Real Thing, Guys and Dolls, A Christmas Carol, and Annie Get Your Gun.
Day 3 (Personal Collection): Playbills, posters, awards, artwork, signed books, collaborations with Julie Andrews and Emma Walton Hamilton, and Walton's playful penguin-themed collectibles.
A portion of proceeds-donated by Emma Walton Hamilton and Bridget LeRoy-will benefit the Entertainment Community Fund, supporting Walton's lifelong dedication to the arts.
The full illustrated catalog is available at WillowAuctionHouse.com.
